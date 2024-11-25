Seplat Energy Plc's (LON:SEPL) largest shareholders are private companies with 47% ownership, individual investors own 26%

Key Insights

Seplat Energy's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 26% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Seplat Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seplat Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Seplat Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Seplat Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 9.5% of Seplat Energy. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is PT Pertamina (Persero), with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 9.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Roger Brown, the CEO has 1.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

