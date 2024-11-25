Seplat Energy Plc's (LON:SEPL) largest shareholders are private companies with 47% ownership, individual investors own 26%
Key Insights
-
Seplat Energy's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public
-
A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership
-
Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business
Every investor in Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
Meanwhile, individual investors make up 26% of the company’s shareholders.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Seplat Energy.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seplat Energy?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Seplat Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Seplat Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Our data indicates that hedge funds own 9.5% of Seplat Energy. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is PT Pertamina (Persero), with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 9.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Roger Brown, the CEO has 1.5% of the shares allocated to their name.
Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of Seplat Energy
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Seplat Energy Plc. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around UK£100m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Seplat Energy. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 47%, of the Seplat Energy stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Seplat Energy you should know about.
But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
