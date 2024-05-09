Sephaku Holdings (JSE:SEP) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Sephaku Holdings (JSE:SEP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Sephaku Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = R59m ÷ (R1.4b - R150m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Sephaku Holdings has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sephaku Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Sephaku Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Sephaku Holdings promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 56% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Sephaku Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Sephaku Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

