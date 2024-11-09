Senzime AB (SNZZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Sales Growth and Strategic Market ...

Sales: SEK 17.4 million, representing 90% sales growth.

US Market Growth: 81% increase.

Installed Tegra Systems: Nearly 2,900 systems placed globally.

Disposable Sensors: Growth in usage, nearing half a million patients monitored.

Hospital Accounts: Over 500 hospitals using Tegra systems.

Cash Position: SEK 50 million at the end of the quarter.

Capital Raised: SEK 86 million through a directed share issue.

Expense Level: Lower direct expenses compared to the last four quarters, adjusted for currency effects.

Release Date: November 06, 2024

Positive Points

Senzime AB (SNZZF) reported a 90% sales growth in Q3 2024, with significant contributions from the US market, which grew by 81%.

The company has placed nearly 2,900 Tegra systems in hospitals worldwide, with a strong growth rate in disposable sensor sales.

Senzime AB (SNZZF) secured major hospital contracts, including a significant win with a top 10 US healthcare system, leading to a fourfold volume increase.

The company successfully raised 86 million Swedish Kroner through a directed share issue, strengthening its financial position.

The launch of the next-generation Tegra system has been well-received, with orders already announced in Europe, and it is expected to improve gross margins.

Negative Points

Currency effects negatively impacted topline sales, with the weakened SEK affecting expense levels.

Monitor sales were softer in Q3, particularly in the US, due to seasonal effects and comparative challenges from previous major deals.

The European market showed slower growth compared to the US and Asia, with legacy technologies maintaining a stronghold.

Gross margins were somewhat soft in Q3 due to lower price levels for monitors in the US.

The ongoing healthcare strike in South Korea presents challenges, although growth continues in the region.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the strong sales growth in Q3, particularly in the US and Asia? A: The growth is primarily due to increased usage rates and large installations coming into effect, rather than one-time or stocking orders. In Asia, sales are aligned with customer needs without unnecessary stocking at the partner level.

Q: How did Japan and South Korea contribute to the growth in Asia? A: Both markets showed good growth. Japan benefited from an integrated module launched earlier this year, while South Korea continued to ramp up despite an ongoing healthcare strike.

Q: Why were monitor sales softer in Q3, especially in the US? A: The softer sales were due to a seasonal effect and a comparative effect from major deals in Q3 last year. There were no major losses to competition.

