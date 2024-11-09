GuruFocus.com

Senzime AB (SNZZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Sales Growth and Strategic Market ...

  • Sales: SEK 17.4 million, representing 90% sales growth.

  • US Market Growth: 81% increase.

  • Installed Tegra Systems: Nearly 2,900 systems placed globally.

  • Disposable Sensors: Growth in usage, nearing half a million patients monitored.

  • Hospital Accounts: Over 500 hospitals using Tegra systems.

  • Cash Position: SEK 50 million at the end of the quarter.

  • Capital Raised: SEK 86 million through a directed share issue.

  • Expense Level: Lower direct expenses compared to the last four quarters, adjusted for currency effects.

Release Date: November 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Senzime AB (SNZZF) reported a 90% sales growth in Q3 2024, with significant contributions from the US market, which grew by 81%.

  • The company has placed nearly 2,900 Tegra systems in hospitals worldwide, with a strong growth rate in disposable sensor sales.

  • Senzime AB (SNZZF) secured major hospital contracts, including a significant win with a top 10 US healthcare system, leading to a fourfold volume increase.

  • The company successfully raised 86 million Swedish Kroner through a directed share issue, strengthening its financial position.

  • The launch of the next-generation Tegra system has been well-received, with orders already announced in Europe, and it is expected to improve gross margins.

Negative Points

  • Currency effects negatively impacted topline sales, with the weakened SEK affecting expense levels.

  • Monitor sales were softer in Q3, particularly in the US, due to seasonal effects and comparative challenges from previous major deals.

  • The European market showed slower growth compared to the US and Asia, with legacy technologies maintaining a stronghold.

  • Gross margins were somewhat soft in Q3 due to lower price levels for monitors in the US.

  • The ongoing healthcare strike in South Korea presents challenges, although growth continues in the region.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the strong sales growth in Q3, particularly in the US and Asia? A: The growth is primarily due to increased usage rates and large installations coming into effect, rather than one-time or stocking orders. In Asia, sales are aligned with customer needs without unnecessary stocking at the partner level.

Q: How did Japan and South Korea contribute to the growth in Asia? A: Both markets showed good growth. Japan benefited from an integrated module launched earlier this year, while South Korea continued to ramp up despite an ongoing healthcare strike.

Q: Why were monitor sales softer in Q3, especially in the US? A: The softer sales were due to a seasonal effect and a comparative effect from major deals in Q3 last year. There were no major losses to competition.

