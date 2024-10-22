SentinelOne Receives Analyst Price Target Upgrades

SentinelOne has expanded its strategic collaboration with AWS to enhance AI-powered cybersecurity. This partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge, autonomous security solutions at scale, leveraging AWS's cloud infrastructure to protect enterprises against evolving cyber threats. By integrating SentinelOne's Singularity Platform with AWS, the collaboration will enable real-time, AI-driven threat detection and response across cloud workloads and IoT environments. This deepens the company's footprint in cloud security, further bolstering its competitive edge in the industry.

Following this development, several analysts have raised their price targets for SentinelOne. Wedbush upgraded its price target to $32 from $30, maintaining an "Outperform" rating.While Piper Sandler also adjusted the stock from "Neutral" to "Overweight," increasing the price target from $25 to $32, while Barclays raised its target to $30, reflecting growing confidence in the company's market position. With SentinelOne currently trading around $26 per share, this represents a potential upside of over 20%.

