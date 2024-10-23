SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Expands AWS Partnership to Enhance AI-Powered Cybersecurity, Earns ‘Buy’ Rating from Needham

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) stands against the other AI stocks investors should not miss.

Artificial Intelligence developments are making headlines across various sectors. From high-profile legal battles to groundbreaking advancements in model performance and safety protocols, AI is reshaping the landscape across industries at an unprecedented pace.

READ ALSO: 15 AI News Investors Should Not Miss and 20 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings

Before we move on to the breaking news on AI, let’s talk about Morningstar’s recent report. The investment research firm reveals that for the third consecutive year, investors are leaving exchange-traded funds related to specific themes for funds linked to broad stock-market benchmarks "that are hitting record highs". Despite overall growth in equity ETFs, thematic ETFs have lost $5.8 billion in investor capital in the year 2024. This is greater than $4.8 billion outflows in all of 2023. The reason? Broad market index returns are setting a higher bar for thematic funds this year.

"It's not that people don't like the idea of themes any longer, but that a bull market dominated by a handful of megacaps makes it hard for any theme to stand out”.

As per Morningstar, thematic ETFs often struggle due to mistimed investments, with investors usually missing out on two-thirds of their returns. Despite some AI-themed funds having strong holdings, higher fees and timing challenges reduce their overall appeal.

"I think that when S&P 500 megacaps stop delivering the way they do today, the focus will shift back to thematic ETFs”.

Moreover, while AI remains a key focus in many thematic ETFs, its impact goes far beyond investing. Consider Penguin Random House, the first of the Big Five anglophone trade publishers to amend its copyright information. The publisher has recently added a language to its copyright pages to prohibit the use of those books to train AI. Publishers and AI firms will be increasingly clashing in the future if clear guidelines and processes aren’t kept in place. In a similar endeavor, The New York Times has sent Perplexity AI, an AI-powered research firm, a "cease and desist" notice demanding that it stop using the newspaper's content for generative AI purposes. The news publisher claims that the way the AI Company uses its material violates copyright law.

Story Continues