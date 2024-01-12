SentinelOne Inc COO Narayanan Srivatsan Sells 9,338 Shares

Narayanan Srivatsan, Chief Operating Officer of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S), executed a sale of 9,338 shares in the company on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

SentinelOne Inc is a cybersecurity firm that specializes in autonomous endpoint protection. The company's platform utilizes artificial intelligence to detect, respond, and protect against threats in real-time. SentinelOne's solutions are designed to mitigate risks and reduce exposure for organizations' critical data and systems.

The transaction occurred at an average price of $23.93 per share, resulting in a total value of $223,365.34. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in SentinelOne Inc has been adjusted accordingly in the company's records.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 101,213 shares of SentinelOne Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the specified period.

The insider transaction history at SentinelOne Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been no insider purchases recorded, while there have been 79 insider sales in the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, SentinelOne Inc's shares were trading at $23.93, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $7.371 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell transactions as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

