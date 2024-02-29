Advertisement
Senseonics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

The Associated Press