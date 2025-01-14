Seniors reveal 3 major financial regrets that set them back in retirement. Are you making the same mistakes they did?

Depending on how you’ve lived your life, you may end up with serious regrets in your senior years, particularly financial ones.

That’s what happened to several retirees who spoke on video to Business Insider, reading letters to their younger selves — and offering advice to help others avoid the same fate.

As one of them said: “It’s way better to plan something ahead of time than wait until the end like we have.”

Here are three key takeaways from their experience.

Going into debt

As one couple shared, retiring with debt can lead to long-term financial stress — especially if your fixed income barely covers monthly interest charges.

"I missed one payment on the credit card, and it just ballooned,” one former farmer said. “Within six months, it completely doubled.”

His wife added that the situation snowballed as they went thousands of dollars into credit card debt to pay their bills.

“Our credit scores are in the tank," she said.

They’re not alone. AARP says 53% of households 75-and-over had debt in 2022, compared with just 32% in 1992.

Meanwhile, Americans of all ages are struggling with debt. According to the Federal Reserve, credit card debt soared to $1.17 trillion in 2024. Total household debt, including mortgages, reached $17.94 trillion.

Don’t let debt derail your retirement dreams and leave you struggling to cover things like critical health bills. Avoid debt by keeping fixed expenses affordable and setting up an emergency fund to prepare for emergency expenses.

Not saving enough for retirement

The Federal Reserve reports that 28% of working adults have no retirement savings at all. One man in the Business Insider video who had no retirement savings encourages younger workers to put the maximum into their 401(k) or IRA match.

“That money grows over time,” he said.

Even those who are socking money away for retirement could be doing better. According to the Federal Reserve, only 31% of non-retirees with retirement savings believe they're on track, down from 40% in 2021.

One retired librarian in the video regrets not setting up a Roth IRA till she was 54.

“I put $6,000 in it and let it sit there,” she said. “A financial adviser explained to me that I had to invest it. Now it is over $41,000. Just imagine if I knew how to do that when I was 25 instead of 55."

