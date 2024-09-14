Senior Vice President Kieran Brennan Sells 87,560 Shares of TSS Inc (TSSI)

On September 13, 2024, Kieran Brennan, Senior Vice President of TSS Inc (TSSI), executed a sale of 87,560 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 485,320 shares of TSS Inc.

TSS Inc specializes in providing services and products for the mission-critical and data center construction market. The company's offerings include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design, construction management, and maintenance services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 157,560 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at TSS Inc, where there have been 6 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of TSS Inc were trading at $4.97. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $122.27 million. The price-earnings ratio of TSS Inc stands at 56.70, significantly above both the industry median of 25.62 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, TSS Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 5.78, based on a GF Value of $0.86. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale and the current stock valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring TSS Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

