Senior Vice President Angoco Vic S Jr Sells 9,000 Shares of Matson Inc (MATX)

Senior Vice President Angoco Vic S Jr sold 9,000 shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $114.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,029,510.Matson Inc is a transportation services company that provides shipping and logistics services. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. Ocean Transportation offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Logistics provides multimodal transportation brokerage and warehousing services across North America.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,500 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Matson Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy and 26 insider sells during this period.Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $114.39 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.892 billion.The price-earnings ratio of Matson Inc stands at 13.46, which is lower than the industry median of 14.09 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $114.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.34, Matson Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

