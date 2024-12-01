Senior Independent Director of Ceres Power Holdings Julia King Buys More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Senior Independent Director, Julia King, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£1.65 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Ceres Power Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Julia King is the biggest insider purchase of Ceres Power Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.66. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Ceres Power Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Ceres Power Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around UK£2.05. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:CWR Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2024

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. If investing in lesser known companies is your style, you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Ceres Power Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Ceres Power Holdings insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£1.1m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Ceres Power Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Ceres Power Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ceres Power Holdings. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ceres Power Holdings (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

