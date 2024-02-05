Senegal dollar bonds drop after presidential election postponed

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Senegal's sovereign dollar bonds fell after President Macky Sall announced on Saturday that the Feb. 25 presidential vote, in which he is not a candidate, would be postponed to an unspecified date.

The bond maturing in 2033 dropped 3.9 cents on the dollar to 82.75 cents, its lowest level in more than two months, according to Tradeweb data.

Sall said the presidential election would be delayed due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption in the constitutional body that handles it. Some opposition and civil society groups called Sall's move an "institutional coup". (Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker)