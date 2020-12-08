Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    17,639.00
    +56.65 (+0.32%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,702.25
    +10.29 (+0.28%)
     

  • DOW

    30,173.88
    +104.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7803
    -0.0010 (-0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    45.53
    -0.07 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    23,474.19
    -769.92 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.32
    -13.06 (-3.48%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,874.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,917.78
    +26.53 (+1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9130
    -0.0150 (-1.62%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    12,656.25
    +18.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.68
    -0.62 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,558.82
    +3.43 (+0.05%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,467.08
    -80.36 (-0.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6442
    -0.0005 (-0.08%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TURN POSITIVE WITH RISING COVID-19 CASES, STIMULUS IN FOCUS

Small business owners are ‘still facing major uncertainties,’ and optimism declined in November as COVID-19 cases hit records

Senate OKs Trump pick for FCC, adding hurdle to Biden plans

·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The Senate has narrowly approved President Donald Trump’s lame-duck nominee to become a member of the Federal Communications Commission, setting up the agency for a stretch of partisan gridlock likely to stymie President-elect Joe Biden’s policies.

The vote Tuesday was 49-46 along party lines to confirm Nathan Simington as one of five commissioners of the independent regulatory agency. Simington is now a senior adviser at the Commerce Department agency that advises the president on telecommunications and information policy. He played a role in the plan by the Republican-majority FCC, announced before last month’s election, to reexamine the legal protections enjoyed by social media companies like Facebook and Twitter for content that people post on their platforms.

The FCC plan came in response to Trump’s executive order in May challenging the long-held protections for social media companies from liability, which have served as the foundation for unfettered speech on the internet.

’’Mr. Simington’s key qualification seems to be that he supports President Trump’s desired changes to Section 230, a law that regulates internet speech,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor before the vote.

The shield from liability for social media companies has been grounded in Section 230 of a landmark 1996 telecommunications law. Trump and Republican lawmakers have persistently accused the social media companies, without evidence, of suppressing conservative viewpoints, and Trump portrayed his executive order as a remedy for bias.

Democratic lawmakers, and Biden, also have supported limiting the liability protections of online platforms. But they believe it’s solely up to Congress, not the FCC, to make changes.

Consumer advocate organizations have opposed Simington’s confirmation, saying his joining the FCC brings deadlock that will block actions to foster the online access critically needed by consumers, workers and students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking against Simington's confirmation, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said some 16 million students nationwide are effectively locked out of classrooms because they lack access to the internet. He called Simington “unprepared and unqualified" for the FCC position.

But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Trump appointee, noted that Simington was raised in a rural community and said in a statement his confirmation “ensures that this important perspective will continue to be represented on the commission for years to come as the FCC continues its work on bridging the digital divide."

Pai is stepping down Jan. 20 when Biden is inaugurated. With Simington confirmed to the five-member FCC, there will then be a 2-2 split between Democratic and Republican commissioners. That likely will stymie Biden’s agenda until he’s able to get a fifth, Democratic FCC member confirmed, with an extended delay possible if the Republicans continue to control the Senate after the two Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Democrats want the FCC to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules, revoked under Pai’s tenure, which barred internet service providers like Comcast and AT&T from favouring some types of online traffic over others. An FCC under Democratic control also likely would focus on narrowing the digital divide, by getting internet services to people who don’t have access because the services aren’t available or they can’t afford them.

Under the current FCC regimen, schools can use federal pandemic relief funds to buy wi-fi hotspots and computers for students to use at home, but they aren’t allowed to dip into an FCC pot of money.

Before joining the government, Simington was an executive at Brightstar Corp., a wireless distribution company based in Miami. He also has worked in private law practice.

When he nominated Simington in September, Trump cited his experience with broadband and security for 5G, the next-generation wireless standard that promises faster speeds.

During Pai’s tenure, the FCC worked to free up spectrum for cellphone companies to enable them to roll out 5G. It also cracked down on Chinese telecom companies deemed as threats to U.S. national security.

___

AP Technology Writer Tali Arbel in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Marcy Gordon, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • White House vaccine rollout marred by confusion, false claims

    The day President Trump planned to triumphantly announce the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine began with a Senate hearing at which Republicans focused on hydroxychloroquine.

  • Former Charter EVP Jim Blackley Joins Vecima’s Board of Directors

    Cable industry veteran and 2020 Cable Hall of Fame Honoree, Mr. James Blackley, has joined Vecima’s Board of Directors.

  • Rudy Giuliani insists ‘you can overdo the masks’ despite being hospitalised with Covid

    Former New York mayor said he now has few symptoms and could go home shortly

  • 4 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Dividends

    BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) and Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) are key Canadian stocks. But are they a buy today?The post 4 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Dividends appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bet $1 on the Pats or Rams to win and get $100 if either team scores a touchdown*

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for the Patriots-Rams Thursday night matchup.

  • Tribeca Film Festival Adds Pair Of Programmers Ahead of 20th Edition

    José F. Rodriguez and Karen McMullen have joined the Tribeca Film Festival programming team led by fest director and VP of programming Cara Cusumano as the New York event plans its 20th edition. Rodriguez comes from the documentary world and was director of documentary programs at TFI Network, an initiative of the festival’s not-for-profit sibling, […]

  • MSNBC Names Rashida Jones President, Making History For Major Cable News Networks

    Twitter users applauding the executive also celebrated that she is a graduate of Hampton University, an HBCU.

  • ‘One Day at a Time’ Officially Over After 4 Seasons

    There will be no second great escape for "One Day at a Time." After the series was canceled for a second time two weeks ago, co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have confirmed that it will not be revived. Series producer Sony Pictures Television planned to shop the series to other outlets yet again […]

  • Notice issued to Trupti Desai barring her from visiting Shirdi till Dec 11

    Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Women's Right's activist Trupti Desai has been asked not to enter Shirdi town in Maharashtra till December 11 after she threatened to remove boards put up by Shri Saibaba Temple shrine officials requesting devotees to wear traditional Indian or "civilised attire".

  • What Are Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions? Ask Our Experts

    What do the new coronavirus vaccinations mean for your heath and safety? Our experts will answer your questions about this next stage of the pandemic.

  • Miami DB Al Blades reveals he has season-ending heart issue

    Miami defensive back Al Blades Jr. said Tuesday he will miss at least three months after being diagnosed with inflammation of the heart. Blades said the myocarditis diagnosis came after doctors were concerned about some bloodwork that came back while he was ''going through some COVID protocols.'' Blades said doctors made the diagnosis after an MRI was performed. Miami has had several players, along with coach Manny Diaz, test positive for the virus in recent weeks.

  • Westcliff University Offers First-of-Its-Kind For-Credit Online Intensive English Program for Students Worldwide

    Today, Westcliff University – a trailblazing international higher education institution – officially announced its fully online REAL Intensive English Program. The REAL (Reimagining English as an Additional Language) program provides students the ability to earn credits while achieving English proficiency through fully remote courses, a first-of-its-kind university offering.

  • Miami DB Al Blades Jr. out for rest of the season with myocarditis

    Al Blades Jr. was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition associated with the coronavirus.

  • Saskatchewan's vaccine plan delayed; health official says COVID growth too high

    REGINA — A senior official with the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province's health-care system won't be able to cope if the recent growth in COVID-19 cases continues. Dr. Julie Kryzanowski's presentation to more than 100 physicians at a virtual town hall last week has been posted online.She told the town hall that in the last week officials had recorded exponential growth in infections, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths."We do know that with this rate of growth it's not sustainable for our health system and continues to stress our capacity," doctors heard, hours after the health authority announced it was diverting up to 60 staff to respond to the surge.For almost three weeks, masks have been mandatory in indoor public spaces provincewide and no more than five visitors have been allowed to gather inside a home. Kryzanowski said in her remarks that the public-health orders "are expected to help dampen that rate of growth.""But we also know that there’s momentum behind this, so as those measures are introduced, the more restrictive those measures need to be.” The presentation stated that "the slower measures are implemented the more restrictive the measures will need to be."The effect of the latest public-health orders added almost two weeks ago — a 30-person limit for public venues and no team sports — will take several weeks to see any impact, Krysanowski said. She said the effectiveness of the rules depends on how many people comply. Doctors were also told to expect a time lag between hospitalizations for COVID-19 and a change in case numbers. “Hospitalizations, ICU admissions, deaths will continue to rise even as case numbers are maybe flattening because of that lag period." Health Minister Paul Merriman said Tuesday that the government and health officials would reveal early next week what public-health rules would apply over the holidays. The current measures expire Dec. 17. Premier Scott Moe has said he hopes to be able to relax some restrictions to allow people to gather over Christmas, but that will depend on the severity of the virus's spread. Tuesday marked the deadliest day of the pandemic yet in Saskatchewan with six additional deaths. Five people who died were in their 80s and one resident was in their 30s.The province also reported 183 new infections and said 144 people were in hospital, with 27 in intensive care.Moe was to outline his province's vaccine delivery plan Tuesday, but a power outage at the legislature in Regina delayed that by a day. He has said the first in line once a vaccine is approved and delivered will be health workers and some of the province's most vulnerable, including long-term care residents.Moe told the legislative assembly on Monday that it appeared the province's case numbers were stabilizing, but that the seven-day average for daily cases was still too high at 264. The premier said his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible." Moe said vaccinations will happen in phases determined by health officials as more doses become available in the new year.The government said getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory, but a communications plan will be part of the distribution.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

  • 12 Faux-Fur Clogs For Your (Feet’s) Consideration

    Flash-fashion events are like lightning, only lasting a hot second before disappearing into the seasonal ether — but even such fleeting fads can leave a lasting mark. Welcome to Micro Trends, where we explore the latest and greatest of these blink-and-you’ll-miss-it style moments.Every fashion era has its clog. In the '70s, Miami-based shoe brand MIA elevated this functional footwear to disco-ready heights with their Abba Clog. (It remains a best-seller to this day!) In the '90s, Rocket Dog and Steve Madden churned out mall-ready styles making the clunky shoe synonymous with a certain type of lo-fi Brooklyn style. And now, the clogs of the current era are more predictably available to suit every possible taste — whether that's a Scandinavian-influenced wood-soled iteration, an ultra-luxury take from a venerated French fashion house, or, of course, a foam rubber foot-cover available in every print and color under the sun.While clogs have been chugging along in the background for much of the previous decade, 2020 seems to be the banner year for a clog that offers a higher level of softness that its hard-soled counterparts. While similar in shape and style, these clogs are lined in a variety of pliable fibers (faux fur, fleece, or shearling) for an added dose of insulation on top of the ease and comfort that clogs are cherished for. It makes sense that such snuggly add-ons are on the rise — given the year we've had, a fuzzy foot hug is just what we need. Ahead, discover a selection of the coziest and coolest fur-lined clogs this decade has to offer.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Tiila Comfort Winter Swedish ClogsWe have the Swedes (and their neighboring nations) to thank for the classic wood-soled clog — and, with the region’s notoriously dark and frigid Decembers, we bet they know a thing or two about winterizing this classic footwear. That’s why we’re opting for this fleece-lined, North Pole-chic pair. Tiila Comfort Winter Swedish Clogs, $, available at EtsyUgg Aubriana Clog Uggs have come to symbolize everything that is topsy-turvy about fashion. A white-hot commodity among the Juicy Couture set at the turn of the millennium, the brand fell into fashion-victim status the following decade. But from the ashes of disgrace, a mighty phoenix has risen. Meet Uggs in 2020, collaborating with the likes of Eckhaus Latta and BAPE and offering up Gigi Hadid-approved furry neon slides. With their roots in shearling footwear, they’re authorities on cozy — and their take on the fur-clog trend is true Ugg, walking the line between “too much” and “not enough.”Ugg Aubriana Clog, $, available at ZapposFarylrobin Kiara Cozy ClogsIs a single layer of cozy in your clogs simply not enough for you? If your frozen feet require coddling in full-fleece footwear, we have found the clog for you: a shearling slip-on that boasts a gentle wedge for a look that’s seriously cozy, but still chic.Farylrobin Kiara Cozy Clogs, $, available at Free PeopleNo. 6 Fox Lace High Heel Shearling BootsIn our minds, No. 6 is synonymous with 2006 — arguably the year that the brand’s leather-upper, wood-soled clog took all of Brooklyn by storm. Owing to the quality and longevity of the shoes, however, the label’s moment was no mid-aughts flash in the pan — the shoes are still as covetable as they were in the pre-Instagram era. They’ve been offering their signature shearling-lined clog boots for many years, and we’re finally catching on to their sublime coziness.No. 6 Fox Lace High Heel Shearling Boots, $, available at ShopbopKiara Shoes Leather Clogs With FurPerhaps you’re in the opposite camp: you love the wintry-cool appeal of furry footwear, but don’t need a deep-pile interior suffocating your foot. Enter these faux fur-accented leather clogs, adorned with an (imitation) pelt on the outside with nothing but leather on the inside, so you can achieve that après-ski look without cooking your feet.Kiara Shoes Leather Clogs With Fur, $, available at EtsyBirkenstock Buckley Shearling ShoesWhen we think “Birkenstock clog,” it’s the heritage brand’s rounded “Boston” silhouette that normally comes to mind — but there’s so much more to their clodhopping offerings. Meet Buckley: a moccasin-inspired last with a chic upper buckle and Birk’s signature ultra-comfortable footbed, lined with enough shearling to keep your toes hella toasty.Birkenstock Buckley Shearling Shoes, $, available at REIDansko Bettie Burnished Nubuck ClogsThe comfort of a Dansko clog is legendary — nurses, restaurant workers, and pretty much anyone who spends hours on their feet swears by the brand’s supportive styles. Lucky for us, some are also quite stylish — like these shearling-lined nubuck boots that can be worn at mid-calf height, or rolled down (as pictured) to reveal the layer of snuggly fleece that will keep your tootsies extra-warm.Dansko Bettie Burnished Nubuck Clog Boots, $, available at DanskoZara Faux Fur Lined Buckle Clogs Zara has been known to hop on a rising trend quicker than you can say “buy one get one,” so it makes sense that they’d offer an affordable take on the furry clog. We’re not mad at the Spanish fast-fashion retailer’s improvements on the silhouette, with an oversized silver buckle and slick, velvety PU finish.Zara Faux Fur Lined Buckle Clogs, $, available at ZaraCrocs Classic Lined ClogsCrocs have elbowed their way into the clog canon through sheer perseverance and — we have to admit it — function. The foamy footwear gets high marks for comfort and durability, thanks to a wipe-clean exterior that can withstand spills. The brand’s take on the warm ‘n’ fuzzies is a more cold-weather friendly iteration of their traditional ventilated clog.Crocs Classic Lined Clog, $, available at DSWUniversal Thread Bibiana Faux-Fur-Lined MulesPart clog, part groovy bedroom slipper, Target’s affordable take on the fur-lined footwear is perfect for bringing some swingin’ flair to your WFH look.Universal Thread Bibiana Faux Fur Lined Mules, $, available at TargetRocket Dog Fran Nubuck ClogsAre you a person who wore Rocket Dog? If you’re a girl of a certain age, you may have actually owned a pair of these. If you’re of a more youthful persuasion, you may be excited to know that these furry friends are now considered vintage — and before you go running to Depop, be advised that you can buy a new pair right this second.Rocket Dog Fran, $, available at ZapposChay Chax Fur-Lined ClogLeave it to Amazon to be the source of a mint-colored, cloud-like rubber shoe lined with so much coziness that your feet might actually drift off to dreamland.ChayChax Fur Lined Clogs, $, available at AmazonLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Score A Pair Of Cole Haan Booties For 75% OffPSA: Every Season Is Clog SeasonScoop’s New Faux-Fur Outerwear Is Truly Stylish

  • Boise State coach told school admins to leave the Mountain West after football season was postponed

    Bryan Harsin was upset in September as the conference had indefinitely postponed its football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Clients Deposit Over 100K ETH on Kraken’s New Ethereum 2.0 Staking Service

    Kraken is pleased to announce its new Ethereum 2.0 staking service has passed a key milestone, with clients depositing well over 100,000 ETH (over $60 million) in just four days since launch.

  • Senate OKs Trump pick for FCC, adding hurdle to Biden plans

    WASHINGTON — The Senate has narrowly approved President Donald Trump’s lame-duck nominee to become a member of the Federal Communications Commission, setting up the agency for a stretch of partisan gridlock likely to stymie President-elect Joe Biden’s policies. The vote Tuesday was 49-46 along party lines to confirm Nathan Simington as one of five commissioners of the independent regulatory agency. Simington is now a senior adviser at the Commerce Department agency that advises the president on telecommunications and information policy. He played a role in the plan by the Republican-majority FCC, announced before last month’s election, to reexamine the legal protections enjoyed by social media companies like Facebook and Twitter for content that people post on their platforms. The FCC plan came in response to Trump’s executive order in May challenging the long-held protections for social media companies from liability, which have served as the foundation for unfettered speech on the internet. ’’Mr. Simington’s key qualification seems to be that he supports President Trump’s desired changes to Section 230, a law that regulates internet speech,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor before the vote. The shield from liability for social media companies has been grounded in Section 230 of a landmark 1996 telecommunications law. Trump and Republican lawmakers have persistently accused the social media companies, without evidence, of suppressing conservative viewpoints, and Trump portrayed his executive order as a remedy for bias. Democratic lawmakers, and Biden, also have supported limiting the liability protections of online platforms. But they believe it’s solely up to Congress, not the FCC, to make changes. Consumer advocate organizations have opposed Simington’s confirmation, saying his joining the FCC brings deadlock that will block actions to foster the online access critically needed by consumers, workers and students during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking against Simington's confirmation, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said some 16 million students nationwide are effectively locked out of classrooms because they lack access to the internet. He called Simington “unprepared and unqualified" for the FCC position. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Trump appointee, noted that Simington was raised in a rural community and said in a statement his confirmation “ensures that this important perspective will continue to be represented on the commission for years to come as the FCC continues its work on bridging the digital divide." Pai is stepping down Jan. 20 when Biden is inaugurated. With Simington confirmed to the five-member FCC, there will then be a 2-2 split between Democratic and Republican commissioners. That likely will stymie Biden’s agenda until he’s able to get a fifth, Democratic FCC member confirmed, with an extended delay possible if the Republicans continue to control the Senate after the two Georgia Senate runoff elections. Democrats want the FCC to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules, revoked under Pai’s tenure, which barred internet service providers like Comcast and AT&T from favouring some types of online traffic over others. An FCC under Democratic control also likely would focus on narrowing the digital divide, by getting internet services to people who don’t have access because the services aren’t available or they can’t afford them. Under the current FCC regimen, schools can use federal pandemic relief funds to buy wi-fi hotspots and computers for students to use at home, but they aren’t allowed to dip into an FCC pot of money. Before joining the government, Simington was an executive at Brightstar Corp., a wireless distribution company based in Miami. He also has worked in private law practice. When he nominated Simington in September, Trump cited his experience with broadband and security for 5G, the next-generation wireless standard that promises faster speeds. During Pai’s tenure, the FCC worked to free up spectrum for cellphone companies to enable them to roll out 5G. It also cracked down on Chinese telecom companies deemed as threats to U.S. national security. ___ AP Technology Writer Tali Arbel in Phoenix contributed to this report. Marcy Gordon, The Associated Press

  • Georgia secretary of state wins praise from Schwarzenegger

    ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state has received death threats over his handling of last month’s election, but he's found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger. “We are big admirers of yours, and you will go down in history for being a good guy, a good public servant,” the actor and former California governor told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on a Zoom call Tuesday. The call was organized by the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The institute promotes post-partisanship and urges leaders to put policy over politics, according to its website. Schwarzenegger explained to Raffensperger that the institute plans to bestow Democracy Action Hero awards next week over Zoom. “I just want to ask you if you would be kind enough to accept one of those awards that we are giving out because it is only for Democracy Action Heroes and you are a Democracy Action Hero, so we would love to give you that award,” Schwarzenegger said. “Thank you very much. Yes, I will accept,” Raffensperger said. “Governor, honestly, we’re just trying to run an election, just follow the process, follow the law. We didn’t set out to earn any awards.” Raffensperger, a Republican, has repeatedly been criticized by President Donald Trump for his handling of the election since Democrat Joe Biden won the state. Raffensperger has said he and his family have received death threats and police were stationed at his home. Gabriel Sterling, a top official in Raffensperger’s office, made national headlines last week when he called on the president to condemn the ugly rhetoric surrounding the election and the violent threats that have resulted. Raffensperger on Monday recertified the results of the state's presidential race after a recount requested by Trump affirmed Biden's win by a margin of just under 12,000 votes. Schwarzenegger told Raffensperger that his institute focuses on improving the system — working on getting people out to vote, increasing the number of polling sites and fighting voter suppression and gerrymandering. In September, it launched a program to provide nonpartisan grants to state and local election officials to reopen polling stations that were closed because of a lack of funding. The institute has received more requests for polling centre grants from Georgia than from any other state and has invested $1.4 million in grants for polling sites in the state, Schwarzenegger said. He thanked Raffensperger for not standing in the way of opening more polling sites, saying election officials in some states have rejected their efforts. “I’m watching now for how you’re standing up for the voters to count the votes the right way, not let yourself be persuaded by other forces to change anything,” Schwarzenegger said. “It just again proves what great of a public servant that you are, rather than a party servant.” Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

  • Oromocto students walk out of classes to protest "daily" acts of racism

    Students marched out of their classes at OHS on Tuesday afternoon to protest the racism Black students and other students of colour are dealing with at the school.Nearly 150 students gathered in a field where they took in speeches, poems, and personal experiences from classmates about the racist behaviours they've been enduring. "Like calling me a monkey, calling me the N-word, asking to touch my hair," said Kalkidan Burke, grade 12 student and OHS student president. "The asking to touch my hair, those would be coming from the teachers as well." "I've been called the N-word obviously, I've been called a monkey, many racial terms that shouldn't be used by anybody," said Emmanuelle Jackson, another grade 12 student. "I've been told my skin is dirty." "Are you the one who eats cats and dogs? Will your parents beat you if you don't get an A?" said Hannah Burke, also in grade 12. "These words are a part of me now." "I have never in my 17 years of life been proud to be Chinese," she said, "I have never felt that I belong at OHS or the Oromocto community." Students who spoke at the rally say the racism they experience isn't just a few incidents. It's a daily occurrence. And they feel administration isn't doing enough to combat racist behaviours. Administration responsePrincipal Kevin Inch was at the protest, along with a few other administrative staff. He says he understands that students are frustrated to see racist acts going undisciplined. "We try to be fair and just in all occurrences in whatever the infraction may be in the school," said Inch.Inch says he and the administration has been working with the school's Black history committee to deal with systemic racism and improve education on race issues for both students and staff. Inch points to school assemblies and guest speakers as part of a continuing process to combat racist behaviours. Allies needed Another criticism from OHS students has been the lack of action from their fellow classmates to combat what is happening in the school. "We need more allies," said Taylor Carr, a grade 12 student. "We need more white people speaking up about this issue. It is not the responsibility of the Black students in this school to be solving all of the problems that we have here." "What I really want to see change is your actions you do in the school," said Kalkidan Burke. "I want to see students standing up against racism when they see it."