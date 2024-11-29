Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Benchmark Boosts Price Target to $82 After Strong Q3 Earnings and Q4 Outlook

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI Stocks on Wall Street's Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) stands against the other AI stocks.

Uber, the ride-hailing company that has yet to catch onto the AI boom, is reportedly expanding its fleet of gig workers for a new project aimed at AI annotation and data labeling. According to a report by news publication Bloomberg, the ride-hailing company has started hiring contractors for a new AI and data labeling division called Scaled Solutions. The report adds that these workers complete projects for internal business units at the ride hailing company but are also serving outside customers, including self-driving vehicle company Aurora Innovation and video game developer Niantic. The company has started recruiting contractors in countries including the US, Canada, and India, among others.

Over the past few years, even though the firm is yet to launch an eye-catching AI product, it has incorporated AI internally to streamline operations. For example, the AI algorithms of the firm efficiently match riders with drivers to minimize waiting times and maximize driver utilization. These algorithms predict demand, analyze traffic patterns, and estimate trip durations to offer real-time ride assignments. Similarly, the company heavily invests in AI for self-driving car technology. AI systems in these vehicles process data from LiDAR, cameras, and sensors to navigate roads, identify objects, and make decisions in real time.

A technician looking at a circuit board of analog semiconductor products.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 32

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. On November 26, Benchmark raised the price target on the stock to $82 from $56 and kept a Buy rating on the shares following solid fiscal Q3 earnings and guidance. Semtech is forecasting Q4 sales that handily beat the Street consensus by $9 million, and its Q4 EPS projection of 32c also nicely beat the Street's estimate by 6c, the advisory told investors in a research note.

