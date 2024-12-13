Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Semrush Holdings' (NYSE:SEMR) stock up by 1.8% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Semrush Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Semrush Holdings is:

4.2% = US$11m ÷ US$259m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Semrush Holdings' Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Semrush Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 12%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Semrush Holdings was still able to see a decent net income growth of 12% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Semrush Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 20% in the same period.

NYSE:SEMR Past Earnings Growth December 13th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Semrush Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

