ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Expands EliteSiC Portfolio with $115M Acquisition of SiC JFET Technology from Qorvo

As President Joe Biden nears the end of his term, he is issuing a series of executive orders. In the latest, the President has signed an order to provide federal support to address the massive energy needs of fast-growing advanced artificial intelligence data centers.
The order will allow federal land owned by the Defense and Energy departments to host gigawatt-scale AI data centers and new clean power facilities. According to Biden, the order will "accelerate the speed at which we build the next generation of AI infrastructure here in America, in a way that enhances economic competitiveness, national security, AI safety, and clean energy”.
According to the order, companies tapping federal land for AI data centers must also purchase an "appropriate share" of American-made semiconductors. These purchases will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
"It's really vital that we ensure that the AI industry can build out the infrastructure for training and using powerful AI models here in the United States”.
Several known names, including OpenAI Senior Vice President of Global Affairs Chris Lehane, have commended this effort. Lehane also called out for cultivating a robust domestic infrastructure for the growing U.S. artificial intelligence sector.
“So what you get with the Biden administration today is — at least from a signaling perspective — on federal land, trying to short the timeline between when you can get your project shovels in the ground and then the project going forward”.
According to Lehane, the incoming Trump administration sees AI through two lenses — national security and economic security. He hopes that both sides of the coin will amalgamate into a national strategy.
AI Company OpenAI has also recently laid out its vision for artificial intelligence development in the U.S. According to the company, the US needs investment from abroad and supportive regulation to stay ahead of China in the race for nascent technology. In a 15-page document called the “Economic Blueprint”, it said that "Chips, data, and energy are the keys to winning AI" and that the U.S. needs to act now to craft nationwide rules that can help secure its advantage.
OpenAI released the document days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, with CEO Sam Altman also previously donating around $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund in hopes of fostering a positive relationship.
"There's an estimated $175 billion sitting in global funds awaiting investment in AI projects, and if the U.S. doesn't attract those funds, they will flow to China-backed projects —strengthening the Chinese Communist Party's global influence”.
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 45
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), or onsemi, is a semiconductor manufacturing company that provides intelligent sensing and power solutions. On January 15, the company announced that it had completed its acquisition of the Silicon Carbide Junction Field-Effect Transistor (SiC JFET) technology business. The deal, including the United Silicon Carbide subsidiary, has been made with Qorvo for $115 million in cash. The addition of SiC JFET technology will strengthen onsemi’s EliteSiC power portfolio offering high energy efficiency and power density units for AI data centers. Besides enhancing power density in data centers, the SiC JFET can also boost efficiency and safety in EV battery systems and enable certain energy storage topologies and solid-state circuit breakers.
“This acquisition further strengthens onsemi’s leadership in power semiconductors by providing disruptive and market leading technologies to our customers to solve their most pressing power density and efficiency problems in AI data centers, automotive and industrial markets. We will continue to innovate and make investments to expand our technology leadership in providing the most comprehensive power system solutions”.
Overall ON ranks 6th on our list of the top AI stocks on analyst ratings and news.
