ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Market ...

  • Revenue: $1.76 billion, a 2% sequential increase.

  • Automotive Revenue: $951 million, a 5% sequential increase, but down 18% year over year.

  • Industrial Revenue: $440 million, down 6% sequentially and 29% year over year.

  • Power Solutions Group Revenue: $829 million, a decrease of 1% quarter over quarter and 23% year over year.

  • Analog and Mixed Signal Group Revenue: $654 million, an increase of 1% quarter over quarter and a decrease of 16% year over year.

  • Intelligent Sensing Group Revenue: $279 million, an 11% increase quarter over quarter, but a 15% decrease year over year.

  • GAAP Gross Margin: 45.4%.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 45.5%.

  • Free Cash Flow: $294 million, a 41% sequential increase, representing 17% of revenue.

  • Capital Expenditures: $172 million, with a capital intensity of 10%.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $304 million.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 28.2%.

  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.99.

  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $2.8 billion.

  • Inventory: 213 days, with base inventory at 113 days.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) reported revenue, gross margin, and earnings per share above the midpoint of their guidance, demonstrating strong execution and operational excellence.

  • The company saw sequential growth in silicon carbide revenue, driven by utility-scale solar and share gains in China's battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has qualified its 200-millimeter M3 silicon carbide ahead of schedule, with 8-inch wafers running in the fab at 350-micron thickness, showing strong technological advancement.

  • The company's Intelligent Sensing business grew 11% quarter over quarter, with strength in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and industrial imaging.

  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has secured design wins with three of the top four hyperscalers in North America, expected to contribute to revenue in 2025, indicating strong future growth potential in the data center market.

Negative Points

  • The demand environment remains muted with ongoing inventory digestion and slow end demand, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.

  • Automotive revenue was down 18% compared to the third quarter of 2023, despite sequential growth driven by silicon carbide and ADAS image sensors.

  • Revenue for the Industrial segment decreased 6% sequentially and 29% year over year, with traditional industrial markets remaining relatively stable but not recovering broadly.

  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) does not expect meaningful market growth for the full year 2024, with silicon carbide revenue projected to grow only in the low- to mid-single digits over 2023.

  • The company is facing challenges with inventory management, as inventory increased by $18 million sequentially, and distribution inventory is expected to increase to 10 weeks plus or minus in Q4.

