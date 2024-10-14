This SEMA Frontier Concept Is Nissan's Take on the Ultimate Off-Road Tailgating Experience

Nissan

Have you ever found yourself wishing that you could recreate the experience of tailgaiting before a big game, only to suddenly remember that you are 45 miles deep into an off-road trail? The answer is probably no, but Nissan and the PowerNation TV show "Music City Trucks" have built a solution anyway.

Nissan

This is Project Trailgater, a customized Nissan Frontier designed to bring a tailgate-like sports-watching experience to a trail or overlanding adventure near you. That starts with two 43-inch TVs and a sound bar mounted to one of Nismos's existing overlanding-ready bed racks. Power comes from a folding solar panel and a custom lithium ion battery pack, while signal comes from a Starlink connection.

Nissan

Inside the bed, two slide-out rails hold an elaborate kitchen setup. One custom rail holds a Dometic cooler and refrigerator, while the other includes a sink and a propane grill. Since these slide out directly from the bed, the truck effectively folds out into a complete cooking station without compromising its usefulness as a television-carrying device.

Nissan

Extensive off-roading modifications from the Nismo catalog complete the truck's trail-ready bona fides. These include a suspension lift, forged upper control arms, rear shocks, front coilovers, 17-inch beadlock wheels, Yokohama off-road tires, a cat-back exhaust, a roof rack, and additional lighting.

The dual off-roading and tailgating focus mean that this build should be capable of watching any given football game deep into any given forest, desert, or other inhospitable climate with space for a mid-sized pick-up. It may be overkill for a typical pre-game tailgate in a stadium parking lot, though.

You Might Also Like