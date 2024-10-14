Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    24,471.17
    +168.87 (+0.69%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,856.93
    +41.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • DOW

    43,020.57
    +156.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7248
    -0.0021 (-0.29%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.18
    -1.38 (-1.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,611.25
    +4,220.34 (+4.89%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    +0.02 (+3.07%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,665.20
    -11.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,244.49
    +10.08 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0980
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,505.63
    +162.69 (+0.89%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.83
    -0.63 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,292.66
    +39.01 (+0.47%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,605.80
    +224.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6647
    +0.0005 (+0.08%)
     

This SEMA Frontier Concept Is Nissan's Take on the Ultimate Off-Road Tailgating Experience

Fred Smith
·1 min read
a rugged truck equipped with a large television mounted on the side, parked on a rocky riverbank two folding chairs are positioned in front of the vehicle, and a portable grill is set up next to the truck the background features trees and a serene river, creating a relaxed outdoor atmosphere
Nissan Built a Complicated Way to Watch TV OutsideNissan

Have you ever found yourself wishing that you could recreate the experience of tailgaiting before a big game, only to suddenly remember that you are 45 miles deep into an off-road trail? The answer is probably no, but Nissan and the PowerNation TV show "Music City Trucks" have built a solution anyway.

a modified truck with a matte finish and aggressive design features prominently on a wooden bridge the vehicle has off road tires, a raised suspension, and additional roof mounted equipment, including lights and storage boxes surrounding the truck, tall trees with green leaves and the dappled sunlight create a natural forest environment, adding to the adventurous theme
Nissan

This is Project Trailgater, a customized Nissan Frontier designed to bring a tailgate-like sports-watching experience to a trail or overlanding adventure near you. That starts with two 43-inch TVs and a sound bar mounted to one of Nismos's existing overlanding-ready bed racks. Power comes from a folding solar panel and a custom lithium ion battery pack, while signal comes from a Starlink connection.

a cooler and a portable grill are mounted in the back of a vehicle the cooler, branded dometic, features a secure latch and is strapped in place the grill, from nexgrill, has two control knobs prominently displayed on the front the setup suggests preparation for outdoor cooking or camping
Nissan

Inside the bed, two slide-out rails hold an elaborate kitchen setup. One custom rail holds a Dometic cooler and refrigerator, while the other includes a sink and a propane grill. Since these slide out directly from the bed, the truck effectively folds out into a complete cooking station without compromising its usefulness as a television-carrying device.

a rugged pickup truck features a matte black and green exterior with a stylized design running along the side the truck has large off road tires, a roof rack equipped with multiple lights, and a storage box in the truck bed it stands on grass with a backdrop of trees
Nissan

Extensive off-roading modifications from the Nismo catalog complete the truck's trail-ready bona fides. These include a suspension lift, forged upper control arms, rear shocks, front coilovers, 17-inch beadlock wheels, Yokohama off-road tires, a cat-back exhaust, a roof rack, and additional lighting.

The dual off-roading and tailgating focus mean that this build should be capable of watching any given football game deep into any given forest, desert, or other inhospitable climate with space for a mid-sized pick-up. It may be overkill for a typical pre-game tailgate in a stadium parking lot, though.

You Might Also Like