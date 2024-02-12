Should You Sell Vicor Corporation (VICR)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks had excellent increases in the fourth quarter, following disappointing results in the third quarter. The Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 12.75%) fell behind the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 15.25%) for the second consecutive quarter. Small-cap companies performed well overall, with the Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 18.66%) outperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 14.63%) for the year. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems. On February 9, 2024, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) stock closed at $43.30 per share. One-month return of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) was 12.94%, and its shares lost 31.64% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has a market capitalization of $1.886 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) is a power management company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for semiconductor companies. Investors were disappointed by management’s backtracking from comments made during the previous quarter regarding the acquisition of a major new customer in artificial intelligence. We have sold the stock."

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) at the end of third quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

