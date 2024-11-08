Should you sell your own home? Why a FSBO may look more tempting

Mary Anne Bryan is just about ready to sell the 3-bedroom brick Colonial where she raised her daughter in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago. Bryan spent a decade working as a real estate agent, and she’s keenly aware of the recent changes in an industry that she always thought could use some innovation, thanks to lawsuits over buyer’s agent commissions.

Bryan expects to handle some of the work of selling her own home. Saving what would likely be a roughly 2.5% commission to a listing agent would keep thousands of dollars in her pocket. But there are still some big unknowns.

Most importantly, how will she know if a potential buyer is actually prepared to make an offer? On the flip side, if that buyer is working with a real estate agent, how much will that person expect to be paid?

“How do you know if buyers that aren’t represented are pre-approved?” she said. “What's the process for that and how do you make sure you do it without discriminating against people? Even with all the knowledge I have, I’m scared that I might say or do something wrong.”

FSBO market booming?

In 2023, a Missouri jury ruled that the National Association of Realtors and some large real estate brokerages had conspired to keep commissions artificially high. As a result of that case, new rules took effect in August that changed the way commissions are set and communicated.

Most media and industry attention has focused on what the practice changes meant for buyers, but any homeowner contemplating selling faces a whole new world as well. Together with Americans’ increasing comfort around transacting even hefty purchases online, and the knowledge that sellers have the upper hand in one of the tightest real estate markets in history, a For Sale By Owner (FSBO) has never looked more tempting.

“The FSBO market has changed significantly since the offer of compensation requirement was removed from the MLS (Multiple Listing Service),” said Victor Lund, managing partner of WAV Group, a real estate industry consultancy. “It’s game on.”

The offer of compensation requirement that changed starting in August was the commission paid to the real estate agent representing a buyer. In the American housing market, that amount has long been paid by the seller. Plaintiffs in the lawsuits settled in 2023 argued that it didn’t make sense for people on one side of a deal to pay for representation for the party on the other side.

What’s more, the old system often meant that a buyer’s agent might be paid more than the person representing the seller, since any seller looking to save money could ask his agent to accept less. In contrast, buyers rarely thought about the transaction.

