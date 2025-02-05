How to sell a home: February and March are 'best months to list a home' for a successful sale

(Daniel Lynch)

February and March are the best months to list a home for sale, based on the likelihood of a transaction completing, according to analysis by a property website.

Around two (66.3 per cent) in every three homes listed in February and March since 2012 have gone on to sell successfully, making the months the joint strongest of the year, Rightmove found.

Rightmove’s analysis looked at millions of properties listed for sale since 2012, excluding 2020 due to the distorting effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spring selling season is traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year

Steve Pimblett, Rightmove

February also has the joint quickest time to find a buyer on average historically, alongside January, at 51 days for a typical home to find a buyer, closely followed by March and April at 52 days.

Rightmove also found that April and January are only just behind February and March, as the best months to list a home based on the likelihood to complete.

At the other end of the spectrum is the month of December, with 61.7 per cent of homes listed in this month going on to complete a sale.

Would-be buyers are often distracted by Christmas.

Rightmove said it has been an encouraging start to the year for buyer activity.

After the first full month of the year, the number of potential buyers contacting agents about homes for sale is up by eight per cent compared with the same period last year, and the number of sales being agreed is up by 15 per cent, the website said.

However, stamp duty discounts are due to become less generous from April this year, with the “nil rate” band for first-time buyers reducing from £425,000 to £300,000. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Steve Pimblett, chief data officer at Rightmove, said: “The spring selling season is traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year for agents, and the signs of buyer activity we’ve been seeing are setting the scene for a positive one this year.”

Ben Hudson, managing director at Hudson Moody in York said: “To give yourself the best chance of a successful sale, it’s really important to present your home at its best. It may sound obvious, but clean up, de-clutter and make sure any obvious defects are put right before the photos are taken and viewers start coming round.

“Kerb appeal is very important as when people arrive to view your property, and walk past it on the street or drive past it in a car they will form some kind of impression of your home. The more attractive you can make it look on the outside, the more likely people are to want to come inside.

