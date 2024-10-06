SEHK Value Stock Estimates For October 2024

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and fluctuating global markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has experienced a notable climb, gaining 10.2% recently despite broader economic uncertainties. In this environment, identifying undervalued stocks could present opportunities for investors seeking value plays within the market; these stocks often exhibit strong fundamentals or potential for growth that is not yet reflected in their current valuations.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Hong Kong

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) BYD Electronic (International) (SEHK:285) HK$34.05 HK$64.15 46.9% MicroPort NeuroScientific (SEHK:2172) HK$9.97 HK$18.90 47.2% China Ruyi Holdings (SEHK:136) HK$2.24 HK$4.14 45.9% Shanghai INT Medical Instruments (SEHK:1501) HK$30.00 HK$56.20 46.6% Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SEHK:981) HK$27.35 HK$52.71 48.1% COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (SEHK:1138) HK$10.14 HK$19.03 46.7% Q Technology (Group) (SEHK:1478) HK$5.75 HK$11.23 48.8% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) HK$13.40 HK$25.84 48.2% Nayuki Holdings (SEHK:2150) HK$1.83 HK$3.37 45.6% Digital China Holdings (SEHK:861) HK$3.01 HK$5.86 48.6%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company involved in the transportation of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals both domestically along the coast of China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$73.47 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the transportation of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals across domestic and international routes.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 46.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation is trading at HK$10.14, significantly below its estimated fair value of HK$19.03, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite high debt levels and a dividend not well covered by free cash flows, earnings are forecast to grow 22% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 12.4%. Recent earnings show stable revenue but a slight decline in net income compared to last year.

SEHK:1138 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Overview: XD Inc., an investment holding company, focuses on developing, publishing, operating, and distributing mobile and web games both in Mainland China and internationally with a market capitalization of HK$13.28 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Game segment, which generated CN¥2.43 billion, and the TapTap Platform segment, contributing CN¥1.43 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42%

XD Inc. is trading at HK$27.55, well below its estimated fair value of HK$47.51, highlighting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. The company reported strong earnings growth with net income rising to CNY 205.1 million for the first half of 2024, driven by new game launches and increased information services revenue from TapTap PRC. However, shareholder dilution over the past year remains a concern despite robust profit forecasts exceeding market expectations in Hong Kong.

SEHK:2400 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Overview: Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. operates medical imaging centers in China and has a market cap of HK$12.10 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its medical labs and research segment, amounting to CN¥812.85 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 31.1%

Jiangxi Rimag Group is trading at HK$33.95, significantly below its estimated fair value of HK$49.31, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a decline in sales to CNY 413.71 million and net income to CNY 3.84 million for the first half of 2024, earnings are projected to grow substantially by 71.8% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Hong Kong market's growth rate and indicating strong future potential despite current challenges in profit margins and return on equity forecasts.

SEHK:2522 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Where To Now?

Curious About Other Options?

