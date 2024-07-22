SEHK Growth Leaders With High Insider Ownership: Spotlight On 3 Top Stocks

Amidst a backdrop of global economic fluctuations and trade tensions, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience, making it an intriguing area for investors looking for growth opportunities. High insider ownership in growth companies can be a signal of confidence in the company's future prospects, aligning closely with investors' interests especially in uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth iDreamSky Technology Holdings (SEHK:1119) 20.2% 104.1% Pacific Textiles Holdings (SEHK:1382) 11.2% 37.7% Fenbi (SEHK:2469) 30.6% 43% Adicon Holdings (SEHK:9860) 22.4% 28.3% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 73.4% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.2% 90.2% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.7% 79.3% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 28.7% 83.9% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 100.1% Ocumension Therapeutics (SEHK:1477) 23.3% 93.7%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BYD Company Limited operates in the automobile and battery sectors across China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$785.42 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its automobile and battery sectors.

Insider Ownership: 30.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 22% (2027 estimate)

BYD, a prominent player in Hong Kong's growth sector with significant insider ownership, is poised for robust expansion. Its earnings are expected to climb by 15.3% annually, outpacing the local market's 11.4%, with revenue also forecasted to grow faster than the market at 14.2% per year. Recent strategic moves include opening a new plant in Thailand and launching its innovative Dolphin model, highlighting its aggressive global and product expansion strategies which could bolster future growth prospects despite trading at 47.1% below estimated fair value.

Story continues

SEHK:1211 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Meituan is a technology retail company based in the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$740.55 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from various technology retail operations within China.

Insider Ownership: 11.5%

Return On Equity Forecast: 20% (2027 estimate)

Meituan, a key entity in Hong Kong's growth-focused market with high insider ownership, is navigating through substantial corporate changes and strategic buybacks. The company recently reported a significant earnings jump to CNY 5.37 billion from CNY 3.36 billion year-over-year and announced a robust share repurchase plan valued at US$2 billion. Despite trading at 65.2% below its estimated fair value, Meituan is forecasted to see earnings grow by 31.3% annually, outstripping the local market's growth rate of 11.4%. However, concerns linger due to substantial insider selling over the past quarter and one-off items impacting financial results.

SEHK:3690 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Techtronic Industries Company Limited, with a market cap of HK$179.77 billion, operates globally in designing, manufacturing, and marketing power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products primarily in North America and Europe.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from power equipment, contributing $12.79 billion, and floorcare and cleaning products, adding $0.97 billion.

Insider Ownership: 25.4%

Return On Equity Forecast: 20% (2026 estimate)

Techtronic Industries, a Hong Kong-based growth company with significant insider ownership, recently initiated a substantial share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its financial health and future prospects. The company's revenue is expected to grow at 8.1% annually, slightly outpacing the local market's 7.8%. Earnings are also set to increase by approximately 14.9% per year, further demonstrating robust financial dynamics compared to the broader Hong Kong market growth of 11.4%. Additionally, following the CEO transition from Joseph Galli Jr. to Steven Richman, strategic continuity and leadership experience are anticipated to drive future performance enhancements.

SEHK:669 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

