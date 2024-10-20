SEHK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In October 2024

In October 2024, the Hong Kong market has been navigating a landscape marked by global economic shifts, with notable deflationary pressures in China and supportive measures from central banks worldwide. Amidst these developments, investors are increasingly focused on growth companies with high insider ownership as they seek stability and potential upside in uncertain times. Identifying stocks that combine robust growth prospects with significant insider investment can offer insights into companies where leadership is confident in their long-term vision and resilience.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33.2% Akeso (SEHK:9926) 20.5% 53.1% Fenbi (SEHK:2469) 33.1% 22.4% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.8% 69.8% Pacific Textiles Holdings (SEHK:1382) 11.2% 37.7% Ocumension Therapeutics (SEHK:1477) 20% 101.9% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 70% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.1% 104.8% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 29.4% 93.4% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 109.2%

Click here to see the full list of 48 stocks from our Fast Growing SEHK Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is an investment holding company that offers solutions for smart devices across various regions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe with a market cap of HK$40.03 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its key segments: Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics (CN¥8.28 billion), Acoustics Products (CN¥7.64 billion), Optics Products (CN¥4.07 billion), and Sensor and Semiconductor Products (CN¥0.92 billion).

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.9% p.a.

AAC Technologies Holdings has demonstrated significant earnings growth, with an 81.3% increase over the past year and expected annual earnings growth of 21%, outpacing the Hong Kong market's forecast. Despite trading slightly below its fair value estimate, its revenue is projected to grow at a moderate pace of 11.9% annually, faster than the local market average. Recent financial results showed substantial sales and net income increases for H1 2024, reflecting robust operational performance.

Story continues

SEHK:2018 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corporation Limited is a fruit retailer operating in China, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally with a market cap of HK$2.40 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Trading at CN¥1.15 billion and Franchising at CN¥9.88 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 15.2% p.a.

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) is experiencing significant earnings growth, with forecasts suggesting a 37.94% annual increase over the next three years, surpassing the Hong Kong market average. Despite recent financial challenges, including a drop in net income to CNY 88.51 million for H1 2024 due to strategic investments and weaker consumer demand, the company is executing share repurchases to enhance shareholder value. Revenue growth of 15.2% annually outpaces local market expectations.

SEHK:2411 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Akeso, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing antibody drugs with a market cap of HK$59.92 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from the research, development, production, and sale of biopharmaceutical products is CN¥1.87 billion.

Insider Ownership: 20.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 33.5% p.a.

Akeso, Inc. is positioned for growth with strong insider ownership and promising product developments. The company recently announced positive Phase 3 study results for cadonilimab, enhancing its potential in treating cervical cancer. Additionally, Akeso secured approval for ebronucimab in China, expanding its non-oncology portfolio. Despite past shareholder dilution and a significant drop in revenue to CNY 1.02 billion for H1 2024, forecasts suggest robust annual revenue growth of 33.5%, outpacing the Hong Kong market average.

SEHK:9926 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Make It Happen

Reveal the 48 hidden gems among our Fast Growing SEHK Companies With High Insider Ownership screener with a single click here.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Maximize your investment potential with Simply Wall St, the comprehensive app that offers global market insights for free.

Searching for a Fresh Perspective?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:2018 SEHK:2411 and SEHK:9926.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com