SEHK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Anticipate Up To 35% Earnings Increase

As global markets navigate through varying degrees of volatility and growth, the Hong Kong market has recently felt the pressure with significant indices like the Hang Seng Index experiencing notable declines. In such a climate, investors might look towards growth companies with high insider ownership as these entities often signal strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future. In considering what makes a good stock under current conditions, it's essential to focus on firms that not only show potential for robust earnings growth but also have substantial insider stakes, suggesting alignment between management and shareholder interests. This can be particularly reassuring in uncertain economic times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth iDreamSky Technology Holdings (SEHK:1119) 20.1% 104.1% New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606) 16.6% 61% Fenbi (SEHK:2469) 32.1% 43% Meitu (SEHK:1357) 38% 33.7% Adicon Holdings (SEHK:9860) 22.3% 29.6% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.2% 89.7% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.5% 79.3% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 27.2% 83.9% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 15.7% 100.1% Ocumension Therapeutics (SEHK:1477) 17.7% 93.7%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BYD Company Limited operates in the automobile and battery sectors across China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$685.03 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its automobile and battery sectors across various regions including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 30.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 14.4% p.a.

BYD, a key player in Hong Kong's growth sector with high insider ownership, is trading at 33.4% below its estimated fair value, indicating potential undervaluation. Despite not showing significant earnings growth above 20%, its earnings are expected to grow by 14.43% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average. Revenue forecasts also exceed local market trends at an annual increase of 14.5%. The recent launch of BYD SHARK in Mexico highlights innovative expansion efforts, though revenue growth remains below the high-growth threshold of 20% per year.

SEHK:1211 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Dongyue Group Limited operates as an investment holding company, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of polymers, organic silicone, refrigerants, and other chemical products primarily in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of approximately HK$16.63 billion.

Operations: Dongyue Group's revenue is generated from several segments including polymers (CN¥4.55 billion), refrigerants (CN¥5.48 billion), organic silicon (CN¥4.86 billion), and dichloromethane PVC and liquid alkali (CN¥1.21 billion).

Insider Ownership: 15.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 35.7% p.a.

Dongyue Group, a company with significant insider ownership in Hong Kong, faces challenges despite high revenue growth forecasts. In 2023, the firm saw a substantial drop in net profit and sales due to lower market prices for its products and higher raw material costs. Recent executive changes could signal strategic shifts or instability. While revenue is expected to grow at 15.4% annually, surpassing local market averages, earnings are also projected to increase significantly over the next three years. However, recent performance raises concerns about its immediate financial health and operational stability.

SEHK:189 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited operates in pharmaceutical direct sales, e-commerce platforms, and healthcare digital services in Mainland China and Hong Kong, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$57.73 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its distribution and development of pharmaceutical and healthcare business, totaling CN¥27.03 billion.

Insider Ownership: 24.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.1% p.a.

Alibaba Health Information Technology, a key player in Hong Kong's health tech sector, reported a significant year-over-year increase in both sales and net income for the fiscal year ending March 2024. The company's earnings per share also saw substantial growth. Despite trading below its estimated fair value, concerns include shareholder dilution over the past year and forecasted low return on equity. Nevertheless, Alibaba Health is expected to outpace the local market with its revenue and earnings growth projections.

SEHK:241 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

