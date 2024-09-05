SEHK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Include 3 Top Picks

The Hong Kong market has shown resilience amid global economic fluctuations, with the Hang Seng Index gaining 2.14% recently despite broader challenges in China's economy. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer a unique advantage as they often signal strong internal confidence and alignment with shareholder interests. Identifying stocks that exhibit both robust growth potential and significant insider ownership can be particularly compelling in such a market environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.7% Akeso (SEHK:9926) 20.5% 55.0% Pacific Textiles Holdings (SEHK:1382) 11.2% 37.7% Fenbi (SEHK:2469) 31.2% 22.4% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.7% 69.8% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 76.4% Adicon Holdings (SEHK:9860) 22.4% 35.8% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.2% 104.2% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 109.2% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 28.6% 93.4%

Click here to see the full list of 49 stocks from our Fast Growing SEHK Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited operates in pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms, and healthcare and digital services in Mainland China and Hong Kong, with a market cap of HK$46.15 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include the distribution and development of pharmaceutical and healthcare business, generating CN¥27.03 billion.

Insider Ownership: 19.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 10.8% p.a.

Alibaba Health Information Technology exhibits strong growth prospects with earnings forecasted to grow 23.88% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 11.2%. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and expects revenue growth of 10.8% per year, surpassing the market average of 7.4%. Despite recent shareholder dilution and no substantial insider buying in the past three months, insider ownership remains high, indicating confidence in long-term potential.

Story continues

SEHK:241 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Meituan, with a market cap of HK$724.88 billion, operates as a technology retail company in the People’s Republic of China.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Core Local Commerce at CN¥228.13 billion and New Initiatives at CN¥77.56 billion.

Insider Ownership: 11.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 12.9% p.a.

Meituan's earnings are forecast to grow 25.8% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 12%. Recent earnings show significant improvement with net income doubling year-over-year to CNY 16.72 billion for H1 2024. The company also announced a substantial share repurchase program worth up to US$1 billion, reflecting confidence in its future prospects despite notable insider selling over the past three months. Revenue growth is expected at 12.9% annually, above market average.

SEHK:3690 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Adicon Holdings Limited operates medical laboratories in the People’s Republic of China and has a market cap of HK$6.55 billion.

Operations: Adicon Holdings Limited generates revenue primarily from its Healthcare Facilities & Services segment, amounting to CN¥3.12 billion.

Insider Ownership: 22.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 18.4% p.a.

Adicon Holdings, with substantial insider ownership, is forecasted to grow its revenue by 18.4% annually and its earnings by 35.8%, both outpacing the Hong Kong market averages. Despite a slight decline in recent half-year sales and net income, the company has initiated a significant share repurchase program authorized to buy back up to 10% of its issued shares. This move aims to enhance net asset value and earnings per share, reflecting confidence in future growth prospects.

SEHK:9860 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Click here to access our complete index of 49 Fast Growing SEHK Companies With High Insider Ownership.

Already own these companies? Bring clarity to your investment decisions by linking up your portfolio with Simply Wall St, where you can monitor all the vital signs of your stocks effortlessly.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Ready For A Different Approach?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:241 SEHK:3690 and SEHK:9860.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com