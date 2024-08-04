SEHK Dividend Stocks Including Pacific Basin Shipping And 2 More Top Picks

The Hong Kong market has shown mixed performance recently, reflecting broader global economic uncertainties and investor sentiment. Amid this backdrop, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for investors seeking steady income and potential long-term growth. In this article, we will explore three standout dividend stocks listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK), including Pacific Basin Shipping and two other top picks.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Lenovo Group (SEHK:992) 3.91% ★★★★★☆ Luk Fook Holdings (International) (SEHK:590) 9.01% ★★★★★☆ China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 8.08% ★★★★★☆ Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (SEHK:1929) 8.21% ★★★★★☆ China Electronics Huada Technology (SEHK:85) 9.55% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SEHK:1184) 9.28% ★★★★★☆ Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 7.62% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 7.51% ★★★★★☆ China Mobile (SEHK:941) 6.55% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 5.11% ★★★★★☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, with a market cap of HK$12.37 billion, is an investment holding company that provides dry bulk shipping services globally.

Operations: Pacific Basin Shipping Limited generates revenue primarily from its dry bulk shipping services, amounting to $2.30 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Pacific Basin Shipping's dividend payments have been unstable over the past decade, with notable volatility and occasional drops. Despite this, dividends are currently covered by earnings (47.6% payout ratio) and cash flows (79.8% cash payout ratio). The company has initiated a share repurchase program worth HK$312 million to enhance net asset value per share and earnings per share, potentially benefiting shareholders. However, its 5.11% dividend yield remains lower than Hong Kong's top 25%.

SEHK:2343 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEHK:2386) offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services in China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$23.11 billion.

Operations: SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. generates revenue from various segments including Construction (CN¥25.28 billion), EPC Contracting (CN¥31.99 billion), Equipment Manufacturing (CN¥731.15 million), and Engineering, Consulting, and Licensing (CN¥3.82 billion).

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) has experienced volatility in its dividend payments over the past decade. Despite a lower-than-average dividend yield of 7.12%, dividends are currently sustainable with a payout ratio of 65% and cash payout ratio of 71.2%. The company has initiated a share repurchase program, authorized to buy back up to 441.85 million shares, which could enhance net asset value per share and earnings per share, potentially benefiting shareholders in the long term.

SEHK:2386 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bosideng International Holdings Limited operates in the apparel business in the People’s Republic of China and has a market cap of HK$42.82 billion.

Operations: Bosideng International Holdings Limited's revenue segments include Down Apparels (CN¥19.54 billion), Ladieswear Apparels (CN¥819.80 million), Diversified Apparels (CN¥235.33 million), and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Management (CN¥2.70 billion).

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Bosideng International Holdings proposed a final dividend of HK$0.20 per share for the year ended 31 March 2024, with shareholder approval pending on 20 August 2024. The company's earnings grew significantly, with net income rising to CNY 3.07 billion from CNY 2.14 billion the previous year. Despite a history of volatile dividends, current payouts are sustainable with an earnings payout ratio of 80.4% and cash payout ratio of 37.1%.

SEHK:3998 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

