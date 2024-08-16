Advertisement
See the Porsche Sonderwunsch 993 Speedster from Every Angle

Lucas Bell
·1 min read
1994 porsche 911 speedster factory oneoff build for designer luca trazzi
Porsche Sonderwunsch 993 Speedster - Image GalleryPorsche

The Speedster name has a lot of meaning to the Porsche faithful. These low-windshield models have been a staple on the track and in collections for decades, but there was never an official 993 variant. That irritated designer Luca Trazzi, who went to Porsche for help in rectifying that issue. Trazzi and Porsche's Sonderwunsch team worked together to craft this factory-built one-off Speedster. Based on a 1994 911 Carrera Cabriolet, the process took more than three years to complete. Take a look around the custom sports car with our extensive photo gallery.

You Might Also Like