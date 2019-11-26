See the Best Colleges Rankings of SEC Schools

Where SEC schools rank

The 14 schools that comprise the Southeastern Conference boast historically dominant athletic programs. According to the SEC, by summer 2019, member institutions had claimed 235 total national championships across various sports since 1933. Many SEC schools have competed against one another for more than 100 years, dating back to the early days of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which larger schools left to form what would eventually become the SEC. Here's where SEC schools stand among National Universities -- schools that are often research-oriented and offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master's and doctoral programs -- in the U.S. News 2020 Best Colleges rankings.

Mississippi State University

Location: Mississippi State, Mississippi

U.S. News rank: 211 (tie)

Total enrollment: 21,974

4-year graduation rate: 31%

From Aggies to Maroons to Bulldogs, team names have changed over the years but the rich history hasn't. Mississippi State has fielded a football team since at least 1895, according to the university website. Despite competing in NCAA athletics for more than a century, the Bulldogs haven't laid claim to a national title in any sport. That streak almost came to an end in 2017 and 2018 when the women's basketball team competed in national championship finals but fell short.

University of Mississippi

Location: University, Mississippi

U.S. News rank: 162 (tie)

Total enrollment: 22,456

4-year graduation rate: 44%

The name Rebels was chosen to represent athletics teams as the result of a 1936 contest sponsored by the student newspaper, according to the university website. That name, conjuring sentiments of the Confederacy, has not gone without controversy in recent years. The university also formerly featured a mascot named Colonel Reb, replacing it with a black bear and most recently "Landshark Tony."

University of Alabama

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)

Total enrollment: 38,390

4-year graduation rate: 50%

Few programs have been as dominant as Alabama football over the years. Altogether, the Crimson Tide claims 17 national championships on the gridiron. While early championships are up for debate given how polling and ranking were conducted in years past, Alabama's run over the last decade has been nearly unstoppable, with five national title wins since 2009.

University of Arkansas

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)

Total enrollment: 27,778

4-year graduation rate: 47%

The University of Arkansas traces the start of its athletics program to around 1894. Born as the Cardinals, due to the school colors, university athletic teams later reverted to the name Razorbacks, which refers to a wild hog. With 19 teams competing in the NCAA, the university websites claims 43 national championships in Arkansas' athletic history.

Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)

Total enrollment: 30,985

4-year graduation rate: 41%

Since 1936, LSU has featured one of the most fearsome mascots in all of college sports: a live tiger. The first tiger, Mike I, was purchased for $750, with the university raising 25-cent contributions from students, according to the LSU website. LSU athletics has been equally fearsome over the years, earning 43 NCAA national titles across various programs.

University of Missouri

Location: Columbia, Missouri

U.S. News rank: 139 (tie)

Total enrollment: 29,866

4-year graduation rate: 46%

The University of Missouri -- also known as Mizzou -- has employed the Tigers namesake since the Civil War. Founded in 1839, the school has fielded a football team since at least 1890 and saw its 1918 season scuttled due to a flu epidemic, according to the school's website. A relative newcomer, Mizzou has been a member of the SEC since 2012.

University of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

U.S. News rank: 132 (tie)

Total enrollment: 29,182

4-year graduation rate: 44%

