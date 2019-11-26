See the Best Colleges Rankings of SEC Schools

Where SEC schools rank
The 14 schools that comprise the Southeastern Conference boast historically dominant athletic programs. According to the SEC, by summer 2019, member institutions had claimed 235 total national championships across various sports since 1933. Many SEC schools have competed against one another for more than 100 years, dating back to the early days of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which larger schools left to form what would eventually become the SEC. Here's where SEC schools stand among National Universities -- schools that are often research-oriented and offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master's and doctoral programs -- in the U.S. News 2020 Best Colleges rankings.
Mississippi State University
Location: Mississippi State, Mississippi
U.S. News rank: 211 (tie)
Total enrollment: 21,974
4-year graduation rate: 31%
From Aggies to Maroons to Bulldogs, team names have changed over the years but the rich history hasn't. Mississippi State has fielded a football team since at least 1895, according to the university website. Despite competing in NCAA athletics for more than a century, the Bulldogs haven't laid claim to a national title in any sport. That streak almost came to an end in 2017 and 2018 when the women's basketball team competed in national championship finals but fell short.
University of Mississippi
Location: University, Mississippi
U.S. News rank: 162 (tie)
Total enrollment: 22,456
4-year graduation rate: 44%
The name Rebels was chosen to represent athletics teams as the result of a 1936 contest sponsored by the student newspaper, according to the university website. That name, conjuring sentiments of the Confederacy, has not gone without controversy in recent years. The university also formerly featured a mascot named Colonel Reb, replacing it with a black bear and most recently "Landshark Tony."
University of Alabama
Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)
Total enrollment: 38,390
4-year graduation rate: 50%
Few programs have been as dominant as Alabama football over the years. Altogether, the Crimson Tide claims 17 national championships on the gridiron. While early championships are up for debate given how polling and ranking were conducted in years past, Alabama's run over the last decade has been nearly unstoppable, with five national title wins since 2009.
University of Arkansas
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)
Total enrollment: 27,778
4-year graduation rate: 47%
The University of Arkansas traces the start of its athletics program to around 1894. Born as the Cardinals, due to the school colors, university athletic teams later reverted to the name Razorbacks, which refers to a wild hog. With 19 teams competing in the NCAA, the university websites claims 43 national championships in Arkansas' athletic history.
Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)
Total enrollment: 30,985
4-year graduation rate: 41%
Since 1936, LSU has featured one of the most fearsome mascots in all of college sports: a live tiger. The first tiger, Mike I, was purchased for $750, with the university raising 25-cent contributions from students, according to the LSU website. LSU athletics has been equally fearsome over the years, earning 43 NCAA national titles across various programs.
University of Missouri
Location: Columbia, Missouri
U.S. News rank: 139 (tie)
Total enrollment: 29,866
4-year graduation rate: 46%
The University of Missouri -- also known as Mizzou -- has employed the Tigers namesake since the Civil War. Founded in 1839, the school has fielded a football team since at least 1890 and saw its 1918 season scuttled due to a flu epidemic, according to the school's website. A relative newcomer, Mizzou has been a member of the SEC since 2012.
University of Kentucky
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
U.S. News rank: 132 (tie)
Total enrollment: 29,182
4-year graduation rate: 44%
Known as the Wildcats since 1909, Kentucky is another school with a storied athletics program. That history is especially rich for the men's basketball program, which has won eight NCAA national championships, which is second all-time. In 2017, the Associated Press ranked UK as the No. 1 basketball program in NCAA history, based on past polling data.
Auburn University
Location: Auburn, Alabama
U.S. News rank: 104 (tie)
Total enrollment: 30,440
4-year graduation rate: 50%
Active in athletics since 1892, Auburn is one of many NCAA teams that uses the Tigers moniker. But according to Auburn's website, the team name comes from an unlikely source: a poem. "The Deserted Village," an Oliver Goldsmith poem from 1770 that includes a line about crouching tigers that "await their hapless prey," served as inspiration for Auburn's team name.
University of South Carolina
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
U.S. News rank: 104 (tie)
Total enrollment: 34,795
4-year graduation rate: 62%
While there are plenty of Tigers, Bears and other large predators that make up the names of NCAA programs across the country, South Carolina prides itself on being the only "Fighting Gamecocks" in the U.S., according to its website. Since 1900, the university athletics programs have been named for the combative rooster, a reference that goes deep into the history of the state when cockfighting was common -- a practice that has long since been outlawed.
University of Tennessee
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
U.S. News rank: 104 (tie)
Total enrollment: 28,894
4-year graduation rate: 49%
The Tennessee Volunteers draw their moniker from the state's nickname, a throwback to military service by residents in both the War of 1812 and the Mexican-American War, according to the UT website. Serving as the Volunteers' mascot is Smokey, a bluetick coonhound, a breed that this year became the official state dog of Tennessee. The school is known for a strong football program, as well as a women's basketball program that has been dominant in recent years, winning eight of the Vols' 22 NCAA national titles.
Texas A&M University--College Station
Location: College Station, Texas
U.S. News rank: 70 (tie)
Total enrollment: 68,367
4-year graduation rate: 55%
The A&M originally stood for "agricultural and mechanical" when Texas A&M opened in 1876, according to the school website. With an emphasis on agriculture, students became known as "farmers," but that changed to "Aggies" in the 1920s. Texas A&M programs now play under that name, sporting a collie named Reveille IX as their mascot. Texas A&M is a relatively new member of the SEC, joining the conference in 2012 after the Aggies departed the Big 12.
University of Georgia
Location: Athens, Georgia
U.S. News rank: 50 (tie)
Total enrollment: 38,652
4-year graduation rate: 66%
The University of Georgia tracks its history in athletics all the way back to club baseball teams in 1867. A university team was formally organized in 1867 and football followed suit in 1892. UGA has claimed 41 NCAA national championships across various team sports since 1942, with its most recent in women's indoor tennis in 2019.
University of Florida
Location: Gainesville, Florida
U.S. News rank: 34 (tie)
Total enrollment: 52,218
4-year graduation rate: 68%
The Gators saw little in the way of NCAA national championships until the 1980s, but have made up for it in decades since. While the football and men's basketball programs have been the dominant sports historically at UF, other programs have laid claim to national titles of their own recently, including gymnastics, baseball, softball and men's track and field.
Vanderbilt University
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
U.S. News rank: 15 (tie)
Total enrollment: 12,824
4-year graduation rate: 89%
Cornelius Vanderbilt, nicknamed the Commodore, provided a $1 million gift in 1873 to start a university. Nearly 150 years later, the school bears his name. Likewise, the athletics programs, the Commodores, play under his nickname. Vanderbilt's three national championships -- bowling, baseball and women's tennis -- have come since 2007.
