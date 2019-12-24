See the Best Colleges Rankings of Big Ten Schools

Big Ten scores high rankings.

The Big Ten stands as one of the top athletic conferences in the country -- and one of the best when it comes to academics. According to the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, all of the Big Ten schools but one rank within the top 100 best National Universities, which are research-focused schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master's and doctoral programs. Here's where the Big Ten schools landed in this year's rankings.

University of Nebraska--Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

U.S. News rank: 139 (tie)

Total enrollment: 25,820

4-year graduation rate: 41%

Chartered in 1869, the University of Nebraska--Lincoln launched a football program barely two decades into its existence. After cycling through a series of names including the Rattlesnake Boys and the Bugeaters, the football program was dubbed the Cornhuskers in 1899. Fast forward to the present, and those Cornhuskers have won five NCAA national championships on the football field and hold the nation's longest sellout streak for home games dating back to 1962. While the football program is well known, it's the women's volleyball program that has dominated in recent years, winning five national championships since 1995.

Learn more about the University of Nebraska--Lincoln.

Michigan State University

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

U.S. News rank: 84 (tie)

Total enrollment: 50,351

4-year graduation rate: 53%

According to the school website, the Michigan State Spartans are the only NCAA team to rack up national championship wins in football, hockey and men's basketball. Of the 25 national championships referenced on the school website, the football program has claimed four while the hockey and men's basketball programs have won three and two each, respectively.

Learn more about Michigan State University.

Indiana University--Bloomington

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

U.S. News rank: 79 (tie)

Total enrollment: 43,503

4-year graduation rate: 64%

As far as team names go, the Hoosiers may be among the more unusual monikers in NCAA sports. The team name, which at one point was "the Scrapping Hoosiers," is a nod to a poem that used the term "hoosher" as a reference to the bravery and self-reliance of pioneers living in Indiana. Indiana University--Bloomington offers 22 major sports and has a historically strong men's basketball program, which has won five NCAA national championships over the years. Not to be outdone, the men's soccer program has won eight NCAA national championships of its own, the most recent coming in 2012.

Learn more about Indiana University--Bloomington.

University of Iowa

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

U.S. News rank: 84 (tie)

Total enrollment: 31,656

4-year graduation rate: 53%

The University of Iowa is another athletic program that draws its name from literature. Iowa was dubbed the Hawkeye state in the 1830s, and it's believed that the name was partially inspired by a character in "The Last of the Mohicans," a novel by James Fenimore Cooper. Avian nicknames aside, Iowa does its best work on the ground, or more specifically on the mat: The Hawkeyes wrestling program has won 23 national championships.

Learn about the University of Iowa.

University of Minnesota--Twin Cities

Location: Minneapolis

U.S. News rank: 70 (tie)

Total enrollment: 50,943

4-year graduation rate: 65%

Minnesota, known as the Gopher State, is another university that applied the state nickname to its athletics program. The name was given in 1926 and later evolved to the Golden Gophers, a reference to the color of the football team's uniforms. The football program was dominant in the 1930s and '40s, racking up five of its seven NCAA national championships in that period, but it's the hockey program that has been more fearsome over the years. The men's and women's ice hockey programs claim 11 national titles between them, with the women's team winning four championships in the last decade.

Learn more about the University of Minnesota--Twin Cities.

University of Maryland--College Park

Location: College Park, Maryland

U.S. News rank: 64 (tie)

Total enrollment: 41,200

4-year graduation rate: 70%

Once known as the "Old Liners," the University of Maryland--College Park athletics program became the Terrapins in 1932 in response to a call for a new team mascot name by the school newspaper. The name was derived from the diamondback terrapin, the state reptile of Maryland. The school website claims that Maryland is only one of two schools to win NCAA national championships in both men's and women's basketball. Likewise, the men's and women's lacrosse teams have won national championships in the last three years.