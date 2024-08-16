See the 2025 Lincoln Navigator From Every Angle

Lincoln

Lincoln's latest entry in the luxury SUV segment draws inspiration from relaxation. The 2025 Lincoln Navigator's user experience is centered around the interior, which brings new features, spa-like amenities, and a 48-inch digital display. The new exterior looks mirror those of the Aviator, bringing a bit of a more sophisticated appearance than the outgoing model. We still don't have pricing information about the new SUV, but Lincoln does expect sales to start in the spring of 2025.

