MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS JUMP ON WALMART SURGE, U.S. RETAIL SALES BEAT

'Soft landing' narrative returns as investors eye 25 basis point Fed cut in September

See the 2025 BMW M5 Touring From All Angles

Amelia Nonemacher
·1 min read
gray car on road
The 2025 BMW M5 Touring From All AnglesFabian Kirchbauer

Unveiled Thursday at Monterey Car Week, the M5 Touring model is a station wagon variant of the high-performance M5 sedan and will be offered in the United States for the first time in 2o25. It'll get BMW's plug-in M Hybrid powertrain, capable of 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque with an estimated 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. Boasting an assortment of available performance and comfort enhancements like M Carbon ceramic brakes, the M Multifunction Seats, and the Adaptive M Suspension, the M5 Touring delivers a top-of-the-line experience—and looks good doing it. Check out every angle of the new 2025 model here.

gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car on road
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray car in garage
BMW
gray car in garage
Fabian Kirchbauer
gray and red car interior
BMW
gray and red car interior
Fabian Kirchbauer

