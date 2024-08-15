See the 2025 BMW M5 Touring From All Angles
Unveiled Thursday at Monterey Car Week, the M5 Touring model is a station wagon variant of the high-performance M5 sedan and will be offered in the United States for the first time in 2o25. It'll get BMW's plug-in M Hybrid powertrain, capable of 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque with an estimated 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. Boasting an assortment of available performance and comfort enhancements like M Carbon ceramic brakes, the M Multifunction Seats, and the Adaptive M Suspension, the M5 Touring delivers a top-of-the-line experience—and looks good doing it. Check out every angle of the new 2025 model here.
