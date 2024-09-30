Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 78% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Secure Trust Bank's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 9 shareholders own 55% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 78% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Secure Trust Bank, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Secure Trust Bank?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Secure Trust Bank does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Secure Trust Bank's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 7.9% of Secure Trust Bank shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Fidelity International Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.7% of shares outstanding. With 7.9% and 6.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. and Ennismore Fund Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Secure Trust Bank

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Secure Trust Bank PLC in their own names. It has a market capitalization of just UK£156m, and the board has only UK£769k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Secure Trust Bank. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

