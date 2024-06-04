Second round of first-time buyer scheme launched

A total of 125 people applied in the first round of funding and 24 were successfully approved [BBC]

A fifth of the people who applied for States help in buying their first home under a new scheme were successful.

The Government and Andium Homes' First Step scheme, which launched in February, offered loans of up to 40% of the cost of a home for first-time buyers.

A total of 125 people applied in the first round, 24 of whom had funding approved.

Housing Minister Deputy Sam Mezec said the second round of the scheme would prioritise people already on the assisted purchase pathway, and those who would be unable to purchase a home without financial support.

He said: "Supporting as many islanders as possible into homeownership is one of my key priorities to help resolve Jersey’s housing crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By making homes more affordable through measures such as equity loans, we can help islanders buy their first home and inspire faith in our younger people that they can enjoy a prosperous future in Jersey.

"The first round of First Step was received very positively, and I am delighted that we are already supporting 24 buyers, with more to come."

Dominique Caunce, Andium Homes’ lead for policy and stakeholder engagement, said feedback from applicants had been "really positive".

"We were delighted with the interest shown in the first tranche of the scheme... we would encourage all those unsuccessful in the first tranche to reapply," she said.

The second round of applications will remain open until 30 June, the government said.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links