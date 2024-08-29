Investing.com - The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits was little changed last week, while a separate report showed that the economy grew at at slightly stronger than expected pace in the second quarter.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits came in at a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended Aug. 24, slightly below forecasts for 232,000. The prior weeks total was revised up to 233,000 from 232,000.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, known as continuing claims, rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.868 million.

Second-quarter gross domestic product was revised higher to 3% on an annualized basis, up from the previous estimate of 2.8% and above the 1.4% growth seen in the first three months of the year.

Related Articles

Second quarter GDP revised higher, jobless claims little changed

EU new car sales flat in July as battery-electric slumps, industry body ACEA says

Inflation down in six German states, pointing to national decline