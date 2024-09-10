Second Chance Properties' (SGX:528) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Second Chance Properties (SGX:528) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Second Chance Properties:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = S$19m ÷ (S$357m - S$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2024).

So, Second Chance Properties has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Second Chance Properties' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Second Chance Properties has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Second Chance Properties' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Second Chance Properties' ROCE Trending?

Second Chance Properties has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 75% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Second Chance Properties has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 78% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Second Chance Properties and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

