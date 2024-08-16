Second Chance Properties Ltd's (SGX:528) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Second Chance Properties' (SGX:528) stock is up by a considerable 33% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Second Chance Properties' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Second Chance Properties is:

5.3% = S$15m ÷ S$280m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Second Chance Properties' Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

At first glance, Second Chance Properties' ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 16%. In spite of this, Second Chance Properties was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 30% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Second Chance Properties' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Second Chance Properties fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Second Chance Properties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Second Chance Properties is 38%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 62%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Second Chance Properties is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Second Chance Properties has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Second Chance Properties has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Second Chance Properties.

