Second 'Big One' of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Has McDowell Flipped On His Side In Front of the Field

Sean Gardner - Getty Images

With nine laps remaining in Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400, the No. 2 of Austin Cindric, with a push from the back, hooked the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, sending the Front Row Motorsports driver up into the air with the left side of his Ford stuck to the front of Joey Logano's No. 22 Penske.

McDowell was looking for a win to secure a spot in the playoffs, but now, his only way forward lies in Darlington.

"That was uncalled for, super uncalled for," McDowell said to his spotter once he was back right side up.



OH MY GOODNESS.



MICHAEL MCDOWELL SPINS AND THERE'S A HUGE CRASH. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/lJ2TvbM3Ln — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 25, 2024

McDowell, Logano, and Kyle Larson were among those fighting for the lead forced to retire.

"It's the end of a Speedway race, and you try to position yourself the best way you can," Logano told NBC's Parker Kligerman. "But the wreck always starts in the lead."

Bubba Wallace, Justin Haley, and Chris Buescher are among those around the cutline collected in the wreck.

One more look at what happened on Lap 61 at @DAYTONA. pic.twitter.com/4JIiEXhT4W — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 25, 2024

This was the second 'Big One' of the race, with the first coming midway through stage two when Ross Chastain was turned in front of the field while running 8th; 18 cars were collected in this lap 61 incident.

You Might Also Like