Sebastien Loeb Is Back in WRC With Hyundai

From Road & Track

Following their surprise win in Spain with Citroën, Sebastien Loeb and Danos Elena have joined Hyundai's 2019 campaign, along with 2018 runner-ups Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, as well as the pair of Dani Sordo and Carlos del Barrio. Of course while Citroën might not be happy about Loeb leaving the PSA family, they will have five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier on their hand, who joined them after scoring this year's victory with M-Sport.

Loeb brings 79 WRC trophies worth of experience to Hyundai, but will only enter six races next season, starting with Monte Carlo. And while Neuville continues on, Dani Sordo gets an eight-rally campaign out of his one-year contract extension. Hyundai says they are also having "an open dialogue with Hayden (Paddon)" about his future involvement.

Photo credit: Hyundai Motorsport - Twitter More

Sebastien Loeb had this to add:

Winning at Rally de España re-ignited my desire to continue competing at the very front of WRC. Joining Hyundai will give us a fresh challenge and one that I can’t wait to tackle. I have been impressed with the team’s approach and their determination to succeed.

2019 just got better.

('You Might Also Like',)