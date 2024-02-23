Sea's Shopee reaches 10 distribution centers in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shopee said on Friday it has opened its tenth distribution center in Brazil, near the city of Goiania, its first in the country's central west region.

Shopee, owned by Singapore's Sea, established a marketplace in Brazil in 2020 in its first foray outside of Asia. It now claims over three million local merchants in Brazil who account for more than 90% of its sales nationally.

The firm did not give details on the size of the distribution center. (Reporting by Andre Romani)