Is Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) a Stock Mispriced by Wall Street?

Heartland Advisors, an investment management company, released its “Heartland Value Fund” fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The fund was up 1.97% in the fourth quarter compared to a 1.06% fall for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The fund outperformed the benchmark over the past 1, 3, and 5 years. As in the previous 1, 3, and 5 years, stock selection accounted for almost all of the fourth-quarter outperformance. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Heartland Value Fund highlighted stocks like Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) in the Q4 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) is a packaging solutions provider that operates through Food and Protective segments. The one-month return of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) was -5.29%, and its shares lost 7.12% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 13, 2025, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) stock closed at $33.66 per share with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion.

Heartland Value Fund stated the following regarding Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"Investors seem to be chasing momentum in Industrials, as evidenced by passive flows into sector ETFs, while showing little interest in packaging stocks, a subsector of materials. Throughout the year, we have been paying particularly close attention to possible opportunities within packaging in anticipation of renewed interest.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 44 hedge fund portfolios held Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) at the end of the third quarter which was 40 in the previous quarter. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) ended the third quarter with $1.35 billion in sales and $276 million in adjusted EBITDA, both of which were 3% lower compared to last year on a reported basis.