Is Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Among the Best Aggressive Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Aggressive Growth Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) stands against the other aggressive growth stocks.

For a large portion of investors who put money in the market, growth is the primary objective. The stocks that these investors prefer are also stocks that are either currently exhibiting strong revenue growth or have product strengths or other competitive advantages that can ensure that they will dominate their markets and grow in the future.

Broadly speaking, it is possible to identify such stocks by looking at which industries are expected to grow strongly. A few years ago, semiconductor design and fabrication was one such sector. Back then, the world's largest integrated chip manufacturer known for its Core processor lineup had started to struggle. The nature of the semiconductor industry which requires years of research expertise and billions of dollars in capital expenditure meant that the market was not only open to new players but also that this opening favored incumbents that already had the necessary investments and expertise in place.

This gap led to the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the firm which ranked 3rd on our list of 10 AI Stocks That Will Skyrocket to touch astronomically high levels as soon as the firm started to turn a profit. As an illustration, consider the P/E ratio of this stock at Q1 2018's close. The ratio back then was 111, while the integrated chip manufacturer was trading at 19 and the Taiwanese contract chip manufacturer which ranks 2nd on our list of 10 Best Tech Stocks For Long-Term Investment traded at 16.11. During the same period, Wall Street's favorite AI GPU stock whose shares have gained 700%+ since OpenAI publicly released ChatGPT was trading at a P/E ratio of 37.

Naturally, this indicated that investors were betting heavily on the firm to grow. Since 2018's first quarter, its shares have gained a whopping 1,204% while the GPU company has gained 2,175% and the integrated chip manufacturer is down by 57.6%. Between its fiscal years 2017 to the latest trailing-twelve-month revenue, the growth stock that traded at a P/E ratio of 111 in 2018 has grown revenue by 358%, so it's safe to say that in this case, growth investors were right, and their investments if dearly held since then have outpaced the firm's revenue in growth terms.

Therein lies the magic of growth stocks, which can generate substantial returns for investors. However, as is the case with all things in life, this promise also comes with a dark side. Research from the University of Michigan shows that growth stocks are punished harder than value stocks in case of negative earnings surprises. For their research, the researchers analyzed consensus earnings forecasts, quarterly share prices, stock prices, P/E ratios, and other variables for 13 years to determine the returns of growth and value stocks that missed or beat analyst earnings estimates.

