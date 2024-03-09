Sea Harvest Group's (JSE:SHG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Sea Harvest Group Limited (JSE:SHG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of ZAR0.40 on the 8th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Sea Harvest Group

Sea Harvest Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Sea Harvest Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 1.9% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 41%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Sea Harvest Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Sea Harvest Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 6 years was ZAR0.31 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.3% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Sea Harvest Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Sea Harvest Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Sea Harvest Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Sea Harvest Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.