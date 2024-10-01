SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) shareholders have earned a 38% CAGR over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) share price has soared 367% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 34% in about a quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, SDS Group Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 36% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how SDS Group Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for SDS Group Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 398%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SDS Group Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 106% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 38% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - SDS Group Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.



