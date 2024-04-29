Scotiabank names former Morgan Stanley exec as head of global banking, markets unit

(Reuters) - Canada's Scotiabank on Monday appointed banking veteran Travis Machen as the CEO and Group head of its global banking and markets (GBM) unit, starting May 6.

Machen, who will be based in New York and Toronto, will execute Scotiabank's global banking business strategy and will focus on expanding product offerings and increasing primary clients.

Scotiabank's GBM business provides corporate clients with lending and transaction services, investment banking advice, and access to capital markets in more than 20 countries.

In his most recent role, Machen was the managing director and head of banks, diversified and financial infrastructure at U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Prior to that, Machen, who has been a banker for more than 25 years, was at JPMorgan Chase.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)