Do Scientex Berhad's (KLSE:SCIENTX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Scientex Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Scientex Berhad Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Scientex Berhad grew its EPS by 6.5% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Scientex Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.8% to RM4.3b. That's progress.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Scientex Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Scientex Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Scientex Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at RM873m. Coming in at 13% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Scientex Berhad with market caps between RM4.7b and RM15b is about RM2.2m.

Scientex Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM120k in the year to July 2023. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Scientex Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Scientex Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Scientex Berhad, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Scientex Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Although Scientex Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with more skin in the game, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have strong insider backing.

