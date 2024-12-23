Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) will pay a dividend of MYR0.06 on the 17th of January. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Scientex Berhad's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Scientex Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 23.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

KLSE:SCIENTX Historic Dividend December 23rd 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0283 total annually to MYR0.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Scientex Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Scientex Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 7.7% a year over the past five years. Scientex Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Scientex Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Scientex Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

