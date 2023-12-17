Scientex Berhad Beat Revenue Forecasts By 7.4%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.1% to close at RM3.76 following the release of its quarterly results. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of RM0.28 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of RM1.1b came in 7.4% ahead of analyst predictions. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Scientex Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM4.54b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a notable 9.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 17% to RM0.35. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM4.55b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.35 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of RM4.03, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Scientex Berhad analyst has a price target of RM4.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM3.75. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Scientex Berhad is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Scientex Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Scientex Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Scientex Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

