Scientech And 2 More Growth Stocks Insiders Are Heavily Invested In

As global markets navigate mixed signals, with U.S. stocks closing out a strong year despite recent slumps and economic indicators showing varied performance across regions, investors are increasingly focused on growth opportunities that align with insider confidence. In this context, companies like Scientech stand out as compelling prospects due to their high insider ownership, which can signal strong internal belief in the company's potential amidst broader market fluctuations.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC)
|
31.4%
|
23.8%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
31.7%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.5%
|
Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)
|
13.3%
|
66.3%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
110.9%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
Scientech
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Scientech Corporation specializes in the R&D, production, sale, and maintenance of process equipment for the semiconductor, LCD, LED, and solar power generation industries with a market cap of NT$30.93 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: Brokerage, contributing NT$6.01 billion, and Manufacturing, accounting for NT$3.10 billion.
Insider Ownership: 31.3%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.3% p.a.
Scientech's growth prospects are strong, with forecasted earnings growth of 50.4% annually, outpacing the TW market. Revenue is also expected to grow at 20.3% per year, exceeding market averages. Recent financials show significant improvement; Q3 revenue rose to TWD 2.5 billion from TWD 1.74 billion a year ago, and net income increased to TWD 240.92 million from TWD 167.95 million. The company’s strategic moves include potential acquisitions as discussed in recent board meetings.
-
Visco Vision
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Visco Vision Inc. manufactures and sells silicone hydrogel contact lenses across Asia, Europe, and the Americas with a market capitalization of NT$11.06 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the manufacturing and trading of disposable contact lenses, totaling NT$3.45 billion.
Insider Ownership: 23.6%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 12.7% p.a.
Visco Vision shows promising growth potential, with earnings expected to rise significantly at 20.7% annually, surpassing the TW market's average. Recent Q3 results highlighted a substantial increase in sales to TWD 1.04 billion from TWD 647.57 million and net income doubling to TWD 198.54 million year-on-year. Despite no recent insider trading activity, the stock trades well below its estimated fair value and analysts anticipate a price increase of approximately 45.9%.
-
Kaori Heat Treatment
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heat exchanger solutions across Taiwan, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally with a market cap of NT$28.68 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Plate Heat Exchanger segment, generating NT$1.77 billion, and its Energy Conservation Product Segment, which includes metal products and processing, contributing NT$2.14 billion.
Insider Ownership: 12.1%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 40.9% p.a.
Kaori Heat Treatment is poised for significant growth, with earnings projected to increase 51.1% annually, outpacing the TW market. Despite recent share price volatility and past shareholder dilution, the stock trades at a 28.7% discount to its estimated fair value. Analysts forecast a 26.2% rise in stock price, supported by strong revenue growth expectations of 40.9% annually. The company recently appointed Wu Chih Hsyong as CEO effective January 2025, potentially impacting strategic direction positively.
-
