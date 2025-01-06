Scientech And 2 More Growth Stocks Insiders Are Heavily Invested In

As global markets navigate mixed signals, with U.S. stocks closing out a strong year despite recent slumps and economic indicators showing varied performance across regions, investors are increasingly focused on growth opportunities that align with insider confidence. In this context, companies like Scientech stand out as compelling prospects due to their high insider ownership, which can signal strong internal belief in the company's potential amidst broader market fluctuations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC) 31.4% 23.8% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.5% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.3% 66.3% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 110.9% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Scientech Corporation specializes in the R&D, production, sale, and maintenance of process equipment for the semiconductor, LCD, LED, and solar power generation industries with a market cap of NT$30.93 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: Brokerage, contributing NT$6.01 billion, and Manufacturing, accounting for NT$3.10 billion.

Insider Ownership: 31.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.3% p.a.

Scientech's growth prospects are strong, with forecasted earnings growth of 50.4% annually, outpacing the TW market. Revenue is also expected to grow at 20.3% per year, exceeding market averages. Recent financials show significant improvement; Q3 revenue rose to TWD 2.5 billion from TWD 1.74 billion a year ago, and net income increased to TWD 240.92 million from TWD 167.95 million. The company’s strategic moves include potential acquisitions as discussed in recent board meetings.

TWSE:3583 Ownership Breakdown as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Visco Vision Inc. manufactures and sells silicone hydrogel contact lenses across Asia, Europe, and the Americas with a market capitalization of NT$11.06 billion.