Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Scicom (MSC) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = RM41m ÷ (RM162m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

KLSE:SCICOM Return on Capital Employed December 31st 2023

In the above chart we have measured Scicom (MSC) Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's hard not to be impressed by Scicom (MSC) Berhad's returns on capital. The company has employed 39% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 30%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Scicom (MSC) Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 32% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, Scicom (MSC) Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

